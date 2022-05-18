The program is the largest home resilience fund of its kind to ever be delivered in Australia, and aims to ensure homes already damaged by recent floods are built back better fit to withstand future floods.

The announcement was made shortly before South-east Queensland residents were once again issued with emergency flood alerts for their sixth flooding event since December.

Grants will assist eligible homeowners with repairing or retrofitting their homes to incorporate flood-resistant designs and materials.

This may include replacing floor coverings with water-resistant finishes such as tiles or concrete, and moving power outlets to above established flood levels.

The fund also offers the option for homeowners to raise their homes, either by elevating them above flood levels or by moving the home to sit on higher ground.

For homes that are determined not suitable for repair, retro-fitting or raising, the fund will also the option of voluntary home buy-back.

Applications are open to homeowners across 37 local government areas whose property was flooded during any of the three recent Queensland flooding events:

2021-2022 SE Queensland floods (from 22 February 2022 onwards)

ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth floods (from 29 December 2021 to 10 January 2022)

Central, southern and western Queensland flooding (from 10 November to 3 December 2021).

To register for the fund, visit the Queensland Government website.