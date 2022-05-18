NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The program is the largest home resilience fund of its kind to ever be delivered in Australia, and aims to ensure homes already damaged by recent floods are built back better fit to withstand future floods.
The announcement was made shortly before South-east Queensland residents were once again issued with emergency flood alerts for their sixth flooding event since December.
Grants will assist eligible homeowners with repairing or retrofitting their homes to incorporate flood-resistant designs and materials.
This may include replacing floor coverings with water-resistant finishes such as tiles or concrete, and moving power outlets to above established flood levels.
The fund also offers the option for homeowners to raise their homes, either by elevating them above flood levels or by moving the home to sit on higher ground.
For homes that are determined not suitable for repair, retro-fitting or raising, the fund will also the option of voluntary home buy-back.
Applications are open to homeowners across 37 local government areas whose property was flooded during any of the three recent Queensland flooding events:
To register for the fund, visit the Queensland Government website.
Daniel Quintin from Gallagher has claimed the Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award, while Greg Shallard from Affinity Insurance Brokers, claimed the Vic/Tas Young Broker of the Year Award.
NIBA is proud to announce the Victorian/Tasmanian finalists for the 2022 Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year Awards.
The insurance sector plays a crucial role in how our communities respond to natural disasters.
Residents in south Queensland communities impacted by severe flooding last week can now apply for personal hardship financial assistance.