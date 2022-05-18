Memberships
Emergency grants and support available for Queensland communities impacted by the latest floods

Residents in south Queensland communities impacted by severe flooding last week can now apply for personal hardship financial assistance.

Written on 18 May, 2022
Amy Cai
Queensland road closed due to floods
Queensland communities have been severely impacted by floods in 2022. 

 

They are eligible to apply for Emergency Hardship Assistance grants of up to $180 per person and $900 for a family of five or more, which will help cover the costs of essential items such as food, medication and clothing.

For flood-affected Queensland residents who are uninsured or unable to claim insurance, they are eligible to apply for the following grants, provided they pass the income test:

  • Essential Household Contents Grant
  • Structural Assistance Grant
  • Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Grant.

Residents living the following regions are eligible to apply:

  • Entire Lockyer Valley LGA – entire LGA
  • Moreton Bay LGA – targeted to Beachmere Road, Riversleigh Road in Beachmere and a small number of individual properties in Beachmere, Deception Bay, Burpengary and Burpengary East
  • Entire Southern Downs LGA – entire LGA.

Community support services are also available for various disaster districts, and residents seeking practical or emotional support are encouraged to explore these services.

For more information and to learn more on how to apply for the grants, visit the Queensland government website here.

