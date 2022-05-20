NIBA names winners of Vic/Tas broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Victorian/Tasmanian region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Daniel Quintin from Gallagher has claimed the Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award, while Greg Shallard from Affinity Insurance Brokers, claimed the Vic/Tas Young Broker of the Year Award. The two Vic/Tas winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin congratulated the winners of the Vic/Tas awards, adding: “We congratulate Daniel and Greg, and would like to acknowledge all the finalists who demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement.

“The award process continues to unearth the great talent from within the broking industry and shine a light on their achievements,” Kewin added.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Elliot Hill, Managing Director – Business, QBE Australia Pacific said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate Daniel on winning this year’s VIC/TAS Broker of the Year Award. With his exceptional customer service and dedication to client advocacy at Gallagher, Daniel has set a very high standard, and we commend him for his tremendous broking achievements.”

This year, the winner of the Vic/Tas 2022 Broker of the Year Award will also receive the inaugural Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy. This trophy is in recognition of Graham Stevens‘ significant contribution and dedication to NIBA and the broader broking profession.

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Zoran Romanovski, State Manager Vic/Tas, Vero, said: “Greg has already demonstrated he is true leader. In addition to his professional commitments, he has shown a strong commitment to ongoing professional development, mentoring his peers.

“He represents the best of the broking profession, and Vero is delighted to provide ongoing support to all brokers like him across the country.

The national Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award and Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award will be chosen from five region winners and announced in October.

2022 VIC/TAS Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Daniel Quintin, Senior Account Executive, Gallagher

Finalists: Andrea Porte, Client Manager, Aon

Matthew Schinck, Head of Placement, National, Aon

Young Broker of the Year

Winner: Greg Shallard, Client Manager, Affinity Insurance Brokers

Finalists: Josh Meyer, Chief Executive Officer/ Account Director, Avatar Brokers

Riley Glacken, Principal – Buying Groups, Marsh