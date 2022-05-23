NIBA congratulates Labor Government

On Monday 23 May, NIBA has today congratulated the Labor Government on its election victory.

“NIBA would like to congratulate Anthony Albanese on being elected as Prime Minister. We look forward to working with the new Government in achieving the best outcomes for our members and the broader community, in which insurance brokers play a critical role’’ said NIBA CEO, Philip Kewin.

NIBA has worked with both sides of politics in a bipartisan approach and will continue this approach going forward.

“We acknowledge that Labor made a commitment to increase investment in resilience of communities through a Disaster Ready Fund, which is a good starting point. NIBA looks forward to working with the incoming Labor Government, the Opposition and the cross bench on important issues such as resilience, as well as the implementation of the recommendations from the Quality of Advice Review to be handed down in December 2022,” Kewin added.