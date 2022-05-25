$720 million additional funding announced for Queensland’s flood recovery

The Federal Government and Queensland Government have announced last week a further joint $720 million package to provide continuing support to Queensland’s flood recovery.

This package will provide ‘exceptional circumstances assistance’ to communities severely affected by natural disaster events, as part of Category C and Category D of the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

The package covers three significant events during the Queensland’s 2021-2022 summer:

Central, Southern and Western Queensland Rainfall and Flooding (from 10 November – 3 December 2021)

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth (from 29 December 2021 – 10 January 2022)

South-east Queensland Rainfall and Flooding (from 22 February – 7 March 2022).

The funding will support a range of individual grants and packages:

Human and Social Recovery:

$20 million in flexible funding grants

$24.5 million for a community health and wellbeing package

$121.1 million for an accommodation package

Over $12 million for a community development program.

Economic Recovery:

$2.5 million for industry recovery and resilience officers

$14.5 million for a small business support package

$7 million for a tourism recovery and resilience package

$3 million for a rural landholder recovery grant program

$150 million for medium to large business recovery loans.

Environmental Recovery:

$28.9 million for an environmental recovery package

$28 million for a flood risk management package.

Infrastructure and Built Recovery:

$150 million for a community and recreational assets program

$150 million for betterment for roads and transport assets

$4 million for local recovery and resilience grants.

Monitoring and evaluation:

$5 million for monitoring and evaluation of the package.

Affected Queensland residents are encouraged to check their eligibility for each individual grant, as eligibility requirements vary.

For more information on the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, visit the Queensland website.