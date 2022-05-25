$720 million additional funding announced for Queensland’s flood recovery

The Federal Government and Queensland Government have announced last week a further joint $720 million package to provide continuing support to Queensland's flood recovery.
This package will provide ‘exceptional circumstances assistance’ to communities severely affected by natural disaster events, as part of Category C and Category D of the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
The package covers three significant events during the Queensland’s 2021-2022 summer:
The funding will support a range of individual grants and packages:
Human and Social Recovery:
Economic Recovery:
Environmental Recovery:
Infrastructure and Built Recovery:
Monitoring and evaluation:
Affected Queensland residents are encouraged to check their eligibility for each individual grant, as eligibility requirements vary.
For more information on the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, visit the Queensland website.