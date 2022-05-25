Recap on NIBA’s Vic Breakfast Seminar and Lunch Gala, and NIBA / UAC Expo

On Friday 20 May, the Victorian broking community gathered together at the Crown Melbourne to network and celebrate achievements in a very challenging market.

NIBA’s Vic Breakfast Seminar

The day started with a breakfast seminar which featured an engaging panel discussion by members of the Young Professionals Committee.

The panellists, who are some of the state’s top executives, provided valuable words of advice on working in a post-lockdown environment and prioritising career development in this context.

With so many changes in the corporate environment, especially in Victoria which experienced the longest lockdowns during the pandemic, each of the panellists had unique stories and experiences to share.

Key Lessons on How to Build a Successful Career in the Post-Covid-19 Workplace

COVID-19 has pushed us into a new way of working shaped around productivity and value rather than log in/log off times.

Flexible or hybrid working arrangements are becoming the norm in a post-lockdown work environment. Businesses now understand that these arrangements provide workers new opportunities to grow and add value to the business and to clients.

Be open about the flexibility you need, in order to be productive.

Take the time to focus on your health and overall wellbeing – remember that you perform better at work when you do so, as well as reap the physical and mental benefits.

For employers, it’s important to be conscious of your employees’ needs and how they can always change. People’s circumstances are always evolving – so be flexible when approaching work arrangements.

For aspiring parents in particular, the flexibility is there for you.

Don’t be afraid to have a conversation with your leader about your plans for a family. A good leader will want to work with you at all stages of your life, and may think of ways to accommodate your circumstances that you had not considered.

During maternal or paternal leave, set up 10 touchpoint days to understand what is happening with your business. Ask for a full report on your portfolio often so you are kept up to date on what is happening.

Be open and upfront about how you want your work to look.

An added tip from panellist Prudence Cheng:

For parents out there with toddlers, my tip for early morning meetings and getting kids to day care is to dress them in their clean clothes for day care instead of their PJs the night before.

For those of us regularly working from home, it’s important to take breaks throughout the day and to switch off outside of work.

Allowing yourself mental breaks through meditation or exercise is crucial, as a clear mind will help you focus better and perform to a higher standard.

Giving yourself the time to recharge and reset will allow you to perform much better than someone who works all the hours under the sun.

When considering a role move, do your research first.

Ask yourself what are the things that you enjoy or don’t enjoy in your current role, what matters to you, and whether a new company will allow you to grow.

When applying for a new role, interview the interviewer on the things that are important to you. Make sure you clearly understand the company’s stance on things, such as:

What is the tenure of your people?

How many people have been promoted in the past 2 years?

What is the company culture like?

Consider how compassionate a company is, because this plays a key role in their culture when this comes from the top down.

From a health perspective, look at salary continuance, private health and trauma cover to protect yourself financially in the event of something unexpected occurring.

Don’t assume you always have to move companies to develop.

If you are unhappy with your role, consider seeking internal advice to see if there is anything else that can fit your skill set at your current organisation.

Talk to your leader about what opportunities exist or is there an avenue to explore new opportunities and how do you make those things happen.

Don’t be afraid to have conversations with your leaders.

You never know what could come out of a conversation – oftentimes, your input is what will help your leaders deliver better outcomes for you in the workplace.

Never assume anything, be respectful but honest. With a bit of transparency, we can all succeed.