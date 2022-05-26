NIBA commemorates Graham Stevens with inaugural Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy

Last Friday, NIBA paid tribute to industry legend Graham Stevens and commemorated his achievements through the inaugural Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy.

The trophy recognises Graham’s significant contribution and dedication to NIBA and the broader broking profession, and was presented to Vic/Tas Broker of the Year award winner Daniel Quintin at NIBA’s Vic gala lunch.

Gary Seymour, Chairman of Edgewise Insurance Brokers and a long-time friend and colleague of Graham’s, paid a heartfelt tribute to Graham Stevens, remembering his contributions and impact on the industry with the Victorian broking community present.

“Bear fell in love with the insurance industry as a 17 year old, and found his true passion as an insurance broker. He was a strong mentor and teacher, and he had unending time and patience for developing young brokers and their careers. He has left a lasting impression and he will be missed,” says Gary.

“Shortly before Graham passed away, he was informed that the Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy was going to be awarded in his name for his significant contribution to NIBA and the industry. He was very proud and honoured to have this trophy named after him.”

“His wife Norma, who was present at the awards ceremony, and family are very appreciative that NIBA has signified his contribution to both the association and the industry in this way,” Gary added.

The Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy will be awarded each year to the Victorian/Tasmanian winner of the Broker of the Year award, continuing Graham’s legacy in insurance broking.

Graham spent many decades working in the insurance broking industry. He joined the NIBA Board in 2007 and served on the Board for 15 years until February 2022.

Graham was the NIBA President from 2015 – 2016, and was awarded the Lex McKeown Trophy in 2020. He was appointed as the President of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) in 2016, a real honour for Graham’s professional standing and the Australian insurance broking profession.

Graham was known in the industry as a guide and mentor to many and took great pride in always being available to his clients, no matter where he was in the world.