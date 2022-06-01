2022 Queensland and NSW floods now Australia’s fourth costliest disaster

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The 2022 Queensland and New South Wales floods are now estimated to be Australia’s fourth costliest disaster, according to latest data from the Insurance Council of Australia.
Insured losses from the floods are now estimated to be $4.3 billion, a 28 per cent increase on the ICA’s previous cost estimates made in early May.
This increase is largely driven by progress made in claims assessments, as well as an increase in commercial claims which are typically costlier and slower to come through.
Total flood claims have now reached over 216,000. Currently, more than 20% of claims have been closed and over $1 billion paid to insured clients.
The rising cost of materials, as well as rising inflation, are likely contributors to the significant cost of 2022 flood claims.
Top 5 costliest disasters in Australia’s history (normalised to 2017 values):
For more information, visit the Insurance Council of Australia website at insurancecouncil.com.au.
NIBA is proud to announce the New South Wales/Australian Capital Territory finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year award and Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year award.
As Australia braces for a chilly winter, the call for insurance broking leaders to join the Vinnies CEO Sleepout has officially begun.
Allianz has just released its 2022 Global Insurance Report, reflecting on the global trends impacting insurance markets worldwide.
Last Friday, NIBA paid tribute to industry legend Graham Stevens and commemorated his achievements through the inaugural Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy.