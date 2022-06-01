NSW/ACT Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year Award finalists announced

NIBA is proud to announce the New South Wales/Australian Capital Territory finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year award and Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year award.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin said, “I would like to congratulate Nicholas, Sarah and Shane on reaching the final stages of the NSW/ACT 2022 Broker of the Year award and our up and coming brokers Elliot, Brian and Dean who will compete as finalists for the NSW/ACT 2022 Young Broker of the Year award. All finalists have demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement as they progress through the award process towards announcing the national winners.

”I would also like to thank you our sponsors, QBE and Vero for their continued support of these awards, their support is critical in providing a platform to recognise the amazing talent in our profession”, he added.

Finalists for the NSW/ACT Broker of the Year award:

Nicholas Bedggood, Director, Citadel Insurance Services Pty Ltd

Nicholas spent more than 20 years working in the boating industry before he decided to become an insurance broker.

In 2016, after two years spent at Intertrade Insurance Solutions, where he learnt all tricks of the trade from his mentors, Nicholas decided to start his own brokerage.

Nicholas is now the Director of Citadel Insurance Services, an Authorised Representative for Community Broker Network. He specialises in marine insurance and has been recognised for his reputation for delivering exceptional customer service.

“Becoming a finalist of the NSW/ACT Broker of the Year award just means that it’s all been worth it.

“The past few years have been extremely tough, not just for me. I’ve had to deal with clients being very upset and emotional on the other end of the phone, I’ve dealt with people about to lose their business. I’ve lost count of the number of people I’ve talked back off the wall from getting rid of their insurance.

“To be recognised as a finalist is a real pat on the back, and it means all of the hours I’ve put in has been worth it. I don’t often give myself a rap, but I’m going to take this and enjoy it.”

Sarah Worpole, Placement Director – Property, Aon

Sarah worked in London for over 15 years, where she gained significant experience working with international clients that spanned across Australia, the Asia Pacific, Southern America, the Middle East and South Africa.

In late 2018, she took the plunge and moved to Sydney, beginning a broking career in the Australian market with Aon.

She now works as an Insurance Placement Specialist, acting for some of Aon’s largest corporate clients with a key focus on the mining sector.

“It is a great privilege to be part of such a dynamic, professional national practice and to be nominated to represent NSW/ACT for such a prestigious award fills me with a great sense of honour.

“To be a finalist for this reputable award provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate some of the key attributes the insurance broking profession has to offer, as well as provide some insights to what I personally bring to the broking community. I hope that with this, I am able to inspire others to pursue or develop their own career in the industry with a sense of professionalism, integrity, respect and community spirit.”

Shane Thaw, Managing Director, Intuitive Insurance Solutions

In 2001, Shane was looking for a job to fund a gap year in Europe when he came upon a junior broking position in the local newsletter. Upon starting the role, he immediately fell in love with the profession and has never looked back.

Shane is now the Managing Director of Intuitive Insurance Solutions, a company he started in 2013 which provides solutions to organisations that range from start-ups to international enterprises. He caters to clients operating in niche industries, primarily life sciences and tech companies.

“I am passionate about delivering superior outcomes for my clients, and try my utmost to remove ambiguity, establishing a clear understanding between insured and insurer.

“To have my hard work and dedication recognised by my industry peers gives me immense gratitude, and I’m proud of the positive affirmation being a finalist provides.”

Finalists for the NSW/ACT Young Broker of the Year award:

Elliott Morris, Managing Director, Principle Insurance

Elliott’s career initially began in insurance, where he worked closely with some of NSW’s most talented brokers. After seeing their passion and commitment in helping clients, he was inspired to pursue his own career in insurance broking.

He started as an Account Manager at InterRISK, where he gained exposure to some of Australia’s ASX-listed companies.

In 2020, driven by his desire to provide further support to clients, Elliott started his own Authorised Representative business with Insurance Advisernet, finding great fulfillment in serving clients from all walks of life.

“Being a finalist for the NSW/ACT Young Broker of the Year Award has greatly assisted in furthering my professional development.

“This award is the highest accolade a young broker can receive and a program such as this does a great deal to continue developing young brokers as we progress through our careers.

“It not only supports personal and professional development, but also provides us with a platform to the wider community in an effort to engage school leavers and the like to join our wonderful industry.”

Brian Compay, Client Service Manager – Corporate & Commercial Division, Austbrokers ABS

Brian grew up in New Zealand, where he started his first role in insurance working at the contact centre of AA Insurance. In 2011, his experience dealing with vulnerable clients affected by the Christchurch earthquake inspired him to become an insurance broker, a role where he saw the potential to help clients in need.

He then moved to Sydney and started his insurance broking career, learning the fundamentals of broking at Marsh before moving to Gallagher, where he grew his career managing a portfolio of corporate accounts. Brian is now a Client Service Manager at Austbrokers ABS, where he has been recognised for going above and beyond to deliver excellent customer service.

“It has been a humbling experience to partake in this journey as my colleagues were the ones that initially nominated me for this award, which shows they see merit in the work that I do for my clients. To also have the support from my industry peers and clients really is the icing on the cake as they too have taken time out of their own day to acknowledge my contribution to Austbrokers ABS.

“Being a finalist is a great honour and I plan to continue to give back to the industry that gives me so much in return.”

Dean Bowen, Managing Director, DLB Insurance + Risk Solutions

Dean worked for IAG, Australia’s largest general insurer, for over 10 years before he decided to start his own insurance brokerage.

In 2017, he founded DLB Insurance + Risk Solutions, taking on the challenge of learning how to run a business while simultaneously learning about the broking profession.

Since then, he has gone on to establish a second Authorised Representative business, Cruz Business Insurance, to service the general insurance needs of the Cruz Group’s key clientele. More recently in May 2022, he also launched a third Authorised Representative business in partnership with an industry colleague, with the goal of introducing a specialised marine liability insurance product to the Australian market in the near future.

“Becoming a finalist of the Young Broker of the Year award has given me the opportunity to reflect on what I am doing well, both as a broker and a business owner, and where the opportunities for improvement in both areas are.

“It’s allowed me to meet and spend some time with some well-respected leaders within our industry and learn something from them.”

Sam Hunter, Managing Director, Ausure

Sam’s career in insurance broking began in 2013, working as Area Manager at WFI/Wesfarmers before moving to ARMA Insurance Brokers and building his own client portfolio from scratch from the first time.

At just 27 years of age, Sam decided to take a massive leap of faith and open his own insurance brokerage. He started with zero clients and through many years of hard work – over weekends, holidays and even during weddings – he has succeeded in creating a portfolio of over 400 clients, building a reputation through his integrity and professionalism.

“Becoming a finalist for the Young Broker of the Year award has played an important part in my career.

“This process has allowed me to look at previous winners and current nominations, see what they are doing well and how I can use this to improve on my own business and self. It is also a nice time for me to sit down and reflect on what I think I am doing well in and what I can improve on.”

The winners of both awards will be announced on Thursday 21 July, at the NIBA NSW Gala Lunch at Doltone House Hyde Park.

For those unable to attend the Gala Lunch, award winners will also be announced via NIBA’s LinkedIn page.