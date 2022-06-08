NIBA is proud to announce the Queensland finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year award and Vero sponsored 2022 Young Broker of the Year award.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin said, “Congratulations to Sally, Vanessa and Rebecca on their recognition through the final stages of the Queensland 2022 Broker of the Year award, and our young upcoming brokers William, Alison and Cormack who are the finalists for the Queensland 2022 Young Broker of the Year award. Each of these finalists has demonstrated a commitment to professional integrity and ongoing improvement as they progress through the award process towards announcing the national winners.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors QBE and Vero for their continued support of these awards. Their support is critical in providing a platform to recognise the amazing talent in our profession,” he added.

Finalists for the Qld Broker of the Year award:

Sally Coulton, Account Director – Property and Casualty, WTW

Sally has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, currently working as an Account Director and a team leader in the Queensland Corporate Risk and Broking division of WTW.

Since becoming a people manager in 2018, she has been involved in the development of brokers, taking on the role of mentor at WTW and participating in several industry professional development events.

She is also passionate about promoting female leadership, being a member of WTW’s Gender Equity Committee which successfully implemented a female mentoring program within the company in Australasia.

“The insurance broking profession is rewarding and interesting and I enjoy being a part of the industry and working with clients to achieve their risk transfer requirements. I feel humbled to be recognised and privileged to be nominated to represent Queensland for this prestigious national industry award.”

Vanessa Hilton, Team Leader, Aon

Over 20 years ago, Vanessa took on the advice from her first brokerage firm on the importance of putting clients first. Since then, she has maintained a passion for helping clients across a variety of industries and sectors, currently managing a large client portfolio and leading a team of insurance brokers as part of Aon’s Brisbane-based National team.

She prides herself in giving back to the industry, being a previous mentor in the Qld NIBA mentoring program and an ambassador for inclusion at Aon.

She is also the co-chair of the Women’s International Network and an advocate for the empowerment of women in business.

“I am so honoured to have been one of the three finalists for Queensland. This award is a recognition of the commitment I have shown to my clients over the last 20 years and also the passion and integrity that I display every day. I hope that by becoming a finalist, I inspire others within the broking industry to be the best that they can be each and every day.”

Rebecca Gilbert, Divisional Insurance Manager – North Queensland, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Rebecca began her insurance broking career at a small broking firm in Townsville 20 years ago. Having seen firsthand the devastation caused by the Townsville floods in 2019, her experience of working closely to support clients in her community inspired a strong passion for helping clients and contributing to her community.

In 2016, she started working for Nutrien Ag Solutions, where she flourished into a leader and eventually progressed into senior management.

She currently leads a large team of insurance brokers in North Queensland and has been recognised for her commitment to providing excellent service for her clients, as well as upholding a high level of integrity with both clients and underwriters.

“I feel very privileged to be named as a finalist for the Queensland 2022 Broker of the Year award. Being a finalist for the award provides recognition of my 20-year contribution to the industry and the achievements throughout this time.

“The award is also meaningful because it recognises the important role that brokers have. I am immensely passionate about my customers, colleagues and the insurance industry and have a lifelong ambition to continue to be a contributing member. To be a finalist in Queensland for this award is very exciting and is certainly the highlight of my career.”

Finalists for the Qld Young Broker of the Year award:

William Thompson, Account Manager, Thompson Insurance

William’s decision to pursue a career in insurance broking was inspired by his father, who had established a reputation in their local community as a trusted insurance broker.

After building his experience and knowledge at Suncorp, William joined Thompson Insurance in 2018, and since then has succeeded in growing the family business by more than 30% every year for the past three years.

He is also passionate about contributing to his local business community and raising the profile of the insurance broking profession, being an executive member of the Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce and the Sunshine Coast Young Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a great feeling to become a finalist of the Queensland 2022 Young Broker of the Year award. To be recognised across the industry for all of my hard work makes me feel so grateful, especially given that all of us brokers put in a lot of work and sometimes it can go unnoticed.

“Being recognised by NIBA also motivates me to continually push further in my career. As a next step, I’m excited to pursue new opportunities to develop myself, our business and team, and invest in further education.”

Alison Morrissey, Queensland Branch Manager, Collective Insurance Brokers

Alison was an early school leaver from regional NSW when she decided to relocate to Canberra and work as a Sales Consultant role at NRMA in 2008.

After finding that she had a passion for insurance and an ambition to develop herself as a future leader, she was driven to become a Branch Manager at Collective Brokers in 2019.

Since then, she has continually developed herself as a future leader in the broking industry, priding herself in supporting the brokerage’s expansion in Queensland.

“I constantly encounter professionals in insurance who I admire for their intellect, hard work, and leadership in the profession. It is truly an honour to be nominated and named a finalist for this award, as it acknowledges the very same qualities I have strived to uphold throughout my insurance career. I plan to use this recognition to inspire and encourage other young professionals, particularly from rural communities, to consider a rewarding career in insurance broking.”

Cormack Hankinson, Senior Account Manager, Allegiant IRS

Cormack began his career in insurance as a Claims Executive at Gallagher, where his previous experience in commercial litigation allowed him to excel in deconstructing policy documents and building strong arguments. This led to him being approached to join the Queensland corporate broking team, a move that saw him exponentially growing his portfolio.

In 2020, he moved to Allegiant IRS as an Account Manager, where he was recognised for his continued dedication to his clients and eventually promoted to Senior Account Manager.

He is proud of having achieved several successful placements involving large companies operating in challenging industry sectors, such as timber and underground mining.

“Becoming a finalist of the Queensland 2022 Young Broker of the Year award is incredibly humbling.

“A key value which I hold is lifelong learning and continued education, whereby I always strive to learn more and better myself.

“Becoming a finalist serves to guide me in knowing that I am on the right path in applying that knowledge and education, and where I want to be in the future.”

The winners of both awards will be announced on Wednesday 13 July, at the NIBA QLD Gala Lunch held in the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

For those unable to attend the Gala Lunch, award winners will also be announced via NIBA’s LinkedIn page.