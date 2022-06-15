NSW Government introduces new workers compensation and motor accident laws

Last week, the NSW Government introduced new laws expected to benefit workers, volunteers, the children of people killed in workplace accidents and road users.

These laws are contained in amendments to the State Insurance and Care Governance Act 2015, the Workers Compensation (Bush Fire, Emergency and Rescue Services) Act 1987 and the Personal Injury Commission Act 2020.

Volunteers

Volunteers and their families will now receive the same access to provisional liability, compensation for funeral costs and return to work and training costs, as paid workers.

This new law comes in response to the 2019-2020 bushfire season, in which volunteer and paid firefighters faced an unfair discrepancy in workers compensation entitlements.

The amendment will extend to volunteer rescue roles such as SES volunteers, surf life savers, marine rescue and volunteer rescue association workers.

Fatal workplace accidents

Children of people killed in workplace accidents will now receive additional compensation to cover the costs of the NSW Trustee and Guardian managing their lump sum payment before they turn 18.

Injured road users

Changes made to compulsory third-party (CPT) insurance will ensure the fairer assessment of benefits for people injured in motor accidents.

Those who receive a higher income in the 12 months before their accident can now have the higher salary reflected in the calculation of their statutory benefits.

Benefits will also consider the person’s actual earnings post-accident.

In accidents where there is no driver at fault, road users will now have access to statutory benefits for loss of income for up to two years.

Additionally, the taxi and vehicle hire industry will be required to provide information on their bookings to ensure their CTP premiums are more accurately and fairly assessed.

