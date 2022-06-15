NSW Government to significantly invest in bushfire management and emergency services

The NSW Government has announced significant investments in bushfire management, community bushfire response and emergency services as part of the 2022-2023 NSW Budget.

Bushfire management and response

NSW Government has committed $598 million over 10 years to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for fire management in national parks.

This funding will secure 250 permanent jobs in firefighting and conservation, and provide for updates to NPWS’s infrastructure and fleet.

The NSW Government has also announced an additional investment of $315.2 million over the next four years to improving community preparation and response to bushfires, bringing total investment in fireproofing the state to over $830 million.

This includes $191 million allocated to the Rural Fire Service, which will significantly boost mitigation crews for hazard reduction works, enhance strategic fire trails and cover new fire trucks and retrofitting old trucks.

These investments aim to address the NSW Bushfire Inquiry in the 2022-23 NSW Budget, which provided recommendations on bushfire management following the 2019-2020 Black Summer fire season.

NSW emergency services

On Monday, the NSW Government announced a $132.7 million investment in the NSW State Emergency Services (SES), making this the Government’s biggest ever investment to the organisation.

The funding is aimed at future-proofing the SES, improving its infrastructure, resources and staffing in response to the devastation caused by recent flooding across NSW.

The NSW Government aims to increase emergency support in flood-prone areas, with funding allocated to strengthening the SES’s presence in the Northern Rivers and building a new Incident Control Centre in Lismore.

$58.7 million of the investment will also go towards upgrading 18 critical priority Unit facilities across NSW, ensuring future emergency events are met with quicker and more targeted response from the SES.

For more information, visit the NSW Government website here.