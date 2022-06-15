Steadfast CEO Robert Kelly awarded Member of the Order of Australia

Robert Kelly, Managing Director and CEO of Steadfast

On Monday, Steadfast Managing Director and CEO Robert Kelly was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia on the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours list.

The award was made in recognition of Robert’s “significant service to the insurance sector, and to the community.”

Robert co-founded Steadfast Group in 1996 and has also served as Managing Director and CEO since 1996. He has been an active participant in several community initiatives, most notably as the Director of KidsXpress, a children’s mental health charity.

Robert is also a NIBA fellow and previously won the NIBA Lex McKeown Trophy for lifetime achievement in 2016.

For more information on Robert Kelly’s award, see here.