Steadfast CEO Robert Kelly awarded Member of the Order of Australia

NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
Robert Kelly, Managing Director and CEO of Steadfast
On Monday, Steadfast Managing Director and CEO Robert Kelly was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia on the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours list.
The award was made in recognition of Robert’s “significant service to the insurance sector, and to the community.”
Robert co-founded Steadfast Group in 1996 and has also served as Managing Director and CEO since 1996. He has been an active participant in several community initiatives, most notably as the Director of KidsXpress, a children’s mental health charity.
Robert is also a NIBA fellow and previously won the NIBA Lex McKeown Trophy for lifetime achievement in 2016.
Howden’s People Risk Market Outlook 2022/2023 captures key insights into Australia's insurance markets for workers compensation and employee benefits.
The NSW Government has announced significant investments in bushfire management, community bushfire response and emergency services as part of the 2022-2023 NSW Budget.
Last week, the NSW Government introduced new laws expected to benefit workers, volunteers, the children of people killed in workplace accidents and road users.
NIBA is proud to announce the Queensland finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year award and Vero sponsored 2022 Young Broker of the Year award.