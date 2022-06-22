Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Flood resilience a key focus in Queensland State Budget

On Monday, the Queensland Government announced in its State Budget the funding for the following initiatives aimed at building flood resilience in Queensland communities.

Written on 22 June, 2022
Amy Cai

On Monday, the Queensland Government announced in its State Budget the funding for the following initiatives aimed at building flood resilience in Queensland communities.

Emergency Services

The Queensland Government has announced a record $900 million in funding to Queensland’s Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

The funding will be invested across the various branches of the QFES, which includes the Fire and Rescue Service (FRS), Rural Fire Service (RFS), State Emergency Service (SES) and marine rescue services.

The record funding is expected to upgrade and deliver new facilities, equipment and infrastructure to support emergency crews protect Queensland communities during future natural disasters.

Resilient Home Fund

The State Budget has confirmed the previously announced $741 million Resilient Homes Fund, which will support flood-affected homeowners with repairing or retrofitting their homes with flood-resilient designs and materials.

The fund is intended to ensure homes already damaged by recent floods are rebuilt to better withstand future floods.

Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund

The Queensland Government has extended the Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund to 2022-2023, announcing $13.1 million in funding to support disaster mitigation projects and build resilience to natural disasters.

Public Infrastructure

The State Budget has allocated $170 million to building back damaged essential public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, causeways and culverts.

Natural Disaster Mitigation Program

The State Government has confirmed the previously announced $10 million funding for the North Queensland Natural Disaster Mitigation Program, which aims to reduce disaster risk in cyclone-prone coastal areas.

The program is expected to commence delivery in 2022-2023.

Get Ready Queensland Program

Two million has been allocated to the Get Ready Queensland program, which aims to prepare communities for natural disasters through year-round resilience initiatives.

The program is coordinated by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA), and funding is expected to be shared across Queensland local councils.

 

For more information, visit the Queensland Government State Budget website.

Related Articles

News
/
22 June, 2022
WA Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year Award finalists announced

NIBA is proud to announce the Western Australian finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year and the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.

Amy Cai
News
/
22 June, 2022
Former NIBA CEO Dallas Booth presented with WFII Outstanding Achievement Award

Last week, former NIBA CEO Dallas Booth was presented with an Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions to the international field of insurance broking, at the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) World Council meeting.

Amy Cai
News
/
15 June, 2022
Key trends in workers compensation and employee benefits in Australia

Howden’s People Risk Market Outlook 2022/2023 captures key insights into Australia's insurance markets for workers compensation and employee benefits.

Amy Cai
News
/
15 June, 2022
Steadfast CEO Robert Kelly awarded Member of the Order of Australia

On Monday, Steadfast Managing Director and CEO Robert Kelly was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia on the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours list.

Amy Cai