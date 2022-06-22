Memberships
Former NIBA CEO Dallas Booth presented with WFII Outstanding Achievement Award

Last week, former NIBA CEO Dallas Booth was presented with an Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions to the international field of insurance broking, at the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) World Council meeting.

Written on 22 June, 2022
Amy Cai

On 13 and 14 June 2022, after two years of virtual meetings, the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) World Council meeting took place in Amsterdam. The World Council (WOC) is the governing body of WFII representing professional insurance agents and brokers from five regional Chapters: North America, Latin America, Asia/Pacific Rim, Africa and Europe.

During this annual WOC meeting, 40 representatives from national associations of insurances intermediaries from around the world discussed regulatory developments and the work of international regulatory and standard setting institutions such as the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS), the UN and the OECD Insurance and Private Pensions Committee in relation to insurance intermediation.

This year, there was special focus on the state of the insurance markets around the globe, climate change, inclusion and diversity. Participants also exchanged information on how the changing economic environment, digitalisation and changing customer expectations have an influence on the intermediation activity globally.

The Australian delegation was led by NIBA President Dianne Phelan, and included NIBA Past President Eric Harris and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin. The delegation was supported by former NIBA CEO Dallas Booth.

On this occasion, Dallas was awarded the WFII Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of his dedication, innovation, diligence and astute diplomacy in the international area of insurance intermediation.

Dallas has been an active participant in WFII for many years and has stimulated significant progress in the areas vital to the development of the insurance intermediation sector at global level.

“It was a surprise and a very great honour to receive this award,” Booth said.

“WFII plays an important role in representing insurance brokers and intermediaries at international bodies such as IAIS and the OECD, and it has been a privilege to play a part in this work in recent years.  Australia (and NIBA) is highly regarded in this work, and I am honoured to see our contribution recognised in this way.”

