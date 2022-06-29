2022 Qld and NSW floods now Australia’s third costliest natural disaster

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
The 2022 floods affecting South-East Queensland and Northern NSW have now reached $4.8 billion in insured damages, according to latest data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA).
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The 2022 floods affecting South-East Queensland and Northern NSW have now reached $4.8 billion in insured damages, according to latest data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA).
This marks a 12 per cent increase in insured damages over the past month, partly driven by the increasing cost of materials and labour.
The 2022 floods have seen close to 225,000 insurance claims lodged across NSW and Queensland, an increase of 3.6 per cent over the past month.
Close to 125,000 claims are home claims, causing the ICA to warn local councils that they will need to prepare for an influx of building development applications for property rebuilds and repairs.
Almost 30 per cent of claims have been closed, with $1.5 billion paid to policyholders thus far.
Top 5 costliest disasters in Australia’s history (normalised to 2017 values):
For more information, visit the Insurance Council of Australia website at insurancecouncil.com.au.
NIBA is proud to announce the South Australian/Northern Territory finalists for the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.
The Federal Government has announced a $5.2 million increase in funding for financial counselling support in communities affected by the New South Wales and Queensland floods earlier this year.
Last week, the life insurance industry announced the formation of a new dedicated peak body, the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) and the publication of a new Life Insurance Code of Practice.
NIBA is proud to announce the Western Australian finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year and the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.