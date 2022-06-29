Memberships
$5.2 million boost to financial counselling support in flood-affected NSW and Qld

The Federal Government has announced a $5.2 million increase in funding for financial counselling support in communities affected by the New South Wales and Queensland floods earlier this year.

Written on 29 June, 2022
Amy Cai

The Federal Government recognises that the floods have significantly impacted a person’s ability to pay bills and manage their debt. The funding is aimed at supporting flood-impacted individuals financially rebuild and will be allocated to support services provided by the Federal Government financial counselling programs.

These programs offer counselling support on various financial problems, such as the debt recovery process, speaking with creditors and the various options available in the event of bankruptcy.

Members are encouraged to share these services with clients who are experiencing financial hardships and are facing imminent risks of being unable to pay their bills.

 

For more information on accessing financial counselling services, click here.

