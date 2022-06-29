Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Life insurance industry announces new dedicated peak body and Code of Practice

Last week, the life insurance industry announced the formation of a new dedicated peak body, the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) and the publication of a new Life Insurance Code of Practice.

Written on 29 June, 2022
Amy Cai

Last week, the life insurance industry announced the formation of a new dedicated peak body, the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) and the publication of a new Life Insurance Code of Practice.

Life Insurance Code of Practice

The Financial Services Council, in consultation with various industry, consumer and regulatory bodies, has released a new Life Insurance Code of Practice (the Life Code) which will take effect from 1 July 2023.

The Life Code introduces over 50 additional consumer protections, aimed at ensuring clients receive a high standard of service, from taking out a policy to making a claim.

A copy of the Life Code can be viewed here.

 New dedicated peak body

The life insurance industry also announced the formation of a new dedicated peak body, the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI), launching later this year.

The CALI is expected to take over the Financial Services Council in its responsibility of the Life Code, as part of their transition arrangements.

While the Financial Services Council has played a critical role in representing the life insurance industry, as part of its broad representation of all financial services, the formation of CALI is intended to allow more dedicated representation for the industry moving forward.

More information on the Council of Australian Life Insurers will be released in due course.

Related Articles

News
/
29 June, 2022
SA/NT Young Broker of the Year Award finalists announced

NIBA is proud to announce the South Australian/Northern Territory finalists for the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.

Amy Cai
News
/
29 June, 2022
2022 Qld and NSW floods now Australia’s third costliest natural disaster

The 2022 floods affecting South-East Queensland and Northern NSW have now reached $4.8 billion in insured damages, according to latest data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA).

Amy Cai
News
/
29 June, 2022
$5.2 million boost to financial counselling support in flood-affected NSW and Qld

The Federal Government has announced a $5.2 million increase in funding for financial counselling support in communities affected by the New South Wales and Queensland floods earlier this year.

Amy Cai
News
/
22 June, 2022
WA Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year Award finalists announced

NIBA is proud to announce the Western Australian finalists for the QBE sponsored 2022 Broker of the Year and the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.

Amy Cai