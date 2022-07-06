Business Support Grants open for flood-affected large businesses in Northern Rivers

Applications have opened for the Anchor Business Support Grant Program, which will support large businesses in the Northern Rivers in their flood recovery.

The Commonwealth-funded program will provide a total of $44.3 million in funding, intended to support economic recovery in the Northern Rivers.

The Anchor Business Support Grants program will support the high costs for large businesses to re-establish their business and maintain employment in the region.

The program is restricted to the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valey, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shire.

Businesses with more than 200 full-time employees and significant damage to assets as a direct result of the floods are eligible to apply.

Each business may submit up to three proposals detailing their recovery needs, and how the funding would be used in accordance with the program objectives.

While there is no limit on the value of funding requested, applicants are recommended to submit a range of high, medium and lower cost funding proposals for varying scenarios.

The funding is part a broader $150 million Northern Rivers Support Package, which also provides assistance to medium and small businesses.

Under this package, businesses that do not meet the 200-employees threshold may apply for a $10,000 small business grant, or a medium size business grant of up to $200,000.

Applications for the Anchor Business Support Grants program will close on 26 July 2022.

For more information, or to apply for the grant, click here.