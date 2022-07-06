Business Support Grants open for flood-affected large businesses in Northern Rivers

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Applications have opened for the Anchor Business Support Grant Program, which will support large businesses in the Northern Rivers in their flood recovery.
The Commonwealth-funded program will provide a total of $44.3 million in funding, intended to support economic recovery in the Northern Rivers.
The Anchor Business Support Grants program will support the high costs for large businesses to re-establish their business and maintain employment in the region.
The program is restricted to the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valey, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shire.
Businesses with more than 200 full-time employees and significant damage to assets as a direct result of the floods are eligible to apply.
Each business may submit up to three proposals detailing their recovery needs, and how the funding would be used in accordance with the program objectives.
While there is no limit on the value of funding requested, applicants are recommended to submit a range of high, medium and lower cost funding proposals for varying scenarios.
The funding is part a broader $150 million Northern Rivers Support Package, which also provides assistance to medium and small businesses.
Under this package, businesses that do not meet the 200-employees threshold may apply for a $10,000 small business grant, or a medium size business grant of up to $200,000.
Applications for the Anchor Business Support Grants program will close on 26 July 2022.
For more information, or to apply for the grant, click here.
Following severe storms and floods in NSW since last week, the Federal Government has announced that disaster payments will be made available to 23 local government areas from tomorrow onwards.
The number of extreme fire weather days in Australia has grown by 56 per cent over the past four decades, according to research by an international team of scientists including CSIRO.
NIBA is proud to announce the South Australian/Northern Territory finalists for the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.
The 2022 floods affecting South-East Queensland and Northern NSW have now reached $4.8 billion in insured damages, according to latest data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA).