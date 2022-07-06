Disaster payments available for NSW communities affected by latest floods

Following severe storms and floods in NSW since last week, the Federal Government has announced that disaster payments will be made available to 23 local government areas from tomorrow onwards.

Residents from the eligible LGAs who have suffered significant loss as a result of the floods will be able to apply for a one-off, non-means tested Disaster Recovery Payment of $1000 for each adult and $400 for each child.

The Disaster Recovery Allowance has also been made available to employees and sole traders experiencing a loss of income as a result of a major disaster, payable for a maximum of 13 weeks.

Eligible LGAs include Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Campbelltown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Georges River, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Kiama, Lithgow, Liverpool, Northern Beaches, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.

To apply for the Disaster Recovery Payment or Disaster Recovery Allowance, visit my.gov.au.

Disaster assistance have also been made available, under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements program.

The available disaster assistance includes:

Individual assistance for immediate essential needs (e.g. food, clothing, temporary housing), essential household contents replacement and repair, and structural repairs or replacement

Storm and flood clean-up assistance for households, businesses, primary producers and local councils

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, not-for-profit organisations and primary producers

For more information on available disaster assistance for NSW residents, click here.