Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Extreme fire weather days in Australia have doubled over past four decades

The number of extreme fire weather days in Australia has grown by 56 per cent over the past four decades, according to research by an international team of scientists including CSIRO.

Written on 6 July, 2022
Amy Cai

The number of extreme fire weather days in Australia has grown by 56 per cent over the past four decades, according to research by an international team of scientists including CSIRO.

The research, published last week in the scientific journal Reviews of Geophysics, found that the number of extreme fire weather days each year and the length of the fire season has both significantly increased in Australia over the past four decades.

The average length of Australia’s fire season has increased by approximately 21 per cent over the last 41 years from 1979 to 2019 – the equivalent of being 27 days longer.

The average number of extreme fire weather days in Australia has grown by approximately 56 per cent over the same time period – the equivalent of 11 more days each year.

In comparison, the global average saw a 27 per cent increase in length of fire season, bolstered largely by significant surges in western North America, Amazonia and the Mediterranean.

While Australia sits below the global increase here, the country’s increase in extreme fire weather days has slightly outpaced the rest of the world, which averages at 54 per cent.

In the wake of the research’s publication, CSIRO has suggested that an increase in fire weather translates to an increase in the number of Australian bushfires, pointing to the Black Summer of 2019/2020 as a recent example.

The national agency also highlighted that rising global temperatures in the years to come will likely lead to the further lengthening of fire seasons around the world.

 

To read the full research, click here.

Related Articles

News
/
6 July, 2022
Business Support Grants open for flood-affected large businesses in Northern Rivers

Applications have opened for the Anchor Business Support Grant Program, which will support large businesses in the Northern Rivers in their flood recovery.

Amy Cai
News
/
6 July, 2022
Disaster payments available for NSW communities affected by latest floods

Following severe storms and floods in NSW since last week, the Federal Government has announced that disaster payments will be made available to 23 local government areas from tomorrow onwards.

Amy Cai
News
/
29 June, 2022
SA/NT Young Broker of the Year Award finalists announced

NIBA is proud to announce the South Australian/Northern Territory finalists for the Vero sponsored Young Broker of the Year Awards.

Amy Cai
News
/
29 June, 2022
2022 Qld and NSW floods now Australia’s third costliest natural disaster

The 2022 floods affecting South-East Queensland and Northern NSW have now reached $4.8 billion in insured damages, according to latest data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA).

Amy Cai