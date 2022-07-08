NIBA names winners of the WA broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the WA region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Derek Ford from Fordsure has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Selena Piggott from Marsh claimed the Young Broker of the Year Award. The two WA winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin congratulated the winners of the WA awards, adding: “We congratulate Derek and Selena, and would like to acknowledge all the finalists who demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement.

“We have outstanding talent in the broking industry and these awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of these professionals,” Kewin added.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Lorelle Hillman, General Manager Partnerships – Business, QBE Australia Pacific said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate Derek on winning this year’s WA Broker of the Year Award. At Fordsure, Derek has set a very high standard of customer service and client advocacy, and we commend him for his remarkable broking achievements.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Mr Shane Butcher, Vero’s State Distribution Manager WA said: “Selena is a great ambassador for the insurance broking profession. She is a true advocate for her clients, both SME and commercial, and is a great contributor to the broader industry.

“Vero is proud to support the next generation of insurance brokers and its longstanding association with NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Award.”

The national Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award and Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award will be chosen from five region winners and announced in October.

2022 WA Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Derek Ford – Director, Fordsure Pty Ltd

Finalists: Sumit Sopori – Managing Director, Imperium Insurance and Financial Solutions

Jade Lyons – Director, JL Insurance Brokers

Frans du Plessis – Director, Grace Insurance

Young Broker of the Year

Winner: Selena Piggott – Managing Principal, Marsh

Finalists: Cameron Gaspar – Senior Associate – Construction, Lockton Companies

Nikita Piil – Client Manager – Mining and Construction, Aon