On Friday 8 July, the Western Australian broking community gathered together to network and celebrate their achievements at the end of a challenging financial year.
On Friday 8 July, the Western Australian broking community gathered together to network and celebrate their achievements at the end of a challenging financial year.
The Crown Perth ballrooms were lit up and transformed into a glittering affair, building an atmosphere of excitement and celebration among the WA insurance community in attendance.
The Gala Lunch opened with speeches from NIBA President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.
Dianne acknowledged the devastation brought on by continuing natural disasters, highlighting the importance for brokers to stay resilient and rise to these challenges.
She also flagged the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice, reminding brokers to keep up to date with enhancements made to the Code via NIBA’s weekly Broker Buzz newsletter and monthly Insurance Adviser magazine.
Dianne also paid tribute to Ward Dedman, who spoke at last year’s WA Gala Lunch and served as Vice-President on the NIBA Board before resigning from the board earlier this year.
Phil Kewin reiterated the importance of the Code of Practice and self-regulation ahead of the Quality of Advice review, while also encouraging members to build relationships with their local Federal MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide.
Phil also acknowledged the important work of the local committee, and on behalf of WA Divisional Chair Ian Maybury, flagged upcoming engagement events while encouraging members to undertake the WA Workers Compensation training course.
The Gala Lunch was emceed by Peter Curulli, anchor and co-host of the Pete, Matt and Kymba show on Perth’s Mix 94.5 radio station.
The dynamic musical duo 2Pack also provided excellent entertainment, playing lively renditions of popular songs throughout the Gala Lunch.
Selena Piggott, Managing Principal at Marsh, won the WA Young Broker of the Year Award, presented to her by Shane Butcher, State Distribution Manager for WA at Vero.
The Young Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises rising stars in the insurance broking industry who are under the age of 35.
The winner of the WA Broker of the Year Award was Derek Ford, Managing Director of Fordsure, an Authorised Representative of Insurance Advisernet.
The award was presented by Belinda Stockton, Senior Business Development Manager at QBE.
The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.
Derek celebrated his win together with the other WA Broker of the Year award finalists, Frans du Plessis, Jade Lyons and Sumit Sopori.
Derek and Selena will both go on to compete nationally for the Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year awards.
For more information on the WA award winners, please read NIBA names winners of WA broker awards.
To see the full list of 2022 WA award finalists, please click here.
As a yearly tradition, tickets to the WA Gala Lunch included a $10 donation, split evenly between two philanthropic causes – Cystic Fibrosis WA and the Children’s Leukaemia and Cancer Research Foundation.
Gala Lunch attendees were also encouraged to make donations to either charity during the Gala Lunch.
Over $10,000 was raised on the day for the two charities – a clear display of the WA broking community’s generosity and philanthropic spirit.
NIBA is proud to announce that the WA Gala Lunch has raised over $12,000 in total donations, to be split evenly between the two charities.
Continuing the spirit of philanthropy, Luke Cameron, 2021 WA Young Broker of the Year award winner, also proudly announced Vero’s upcoming engagement experience during the Gala Lunch.
Vero’s highly lauded ‘Road to Cobargo’ initiative, undertaken by recent Young Broker of the Year award winners and the Vero Young Broker Alumni, provided a unique learning and community give-back experience earlier this year.
Following its success, this year’s state winners will join senior Vero leaders in visiting the WA town of Northampton, contributing to rebuilding efforts and witnessing how the Vero Young Broker Alumni grant has helped the community through its recovery from last year’s Cyclone Seroja.