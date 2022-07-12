On Friday 8 July, the Western Australian broking community gathered together to network and celebrate their achievements at the end of a challenging financial year.

A glittering Gala Lunch

The Crown Perth ballrooms were lit up and transformed into a glittering affair, building an atmosphere of excitement and celebration among the WA insurance community in attendance.

The Gala Lunch opened with speeches from NIBA President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.

Dianne acknowledged the devastation brought on by continuing natural disasters, highlighting the importance for brokers to stay resilient and rise to these challenges.

She also flagged the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice, reminding brokers to keep up to date with enhancements made to the Code via NIBA’s weekly Broker Buzz newsletter and monthly Insurance Adviser magazine.

Dianne also paid tribute to Ward Dedman, who spoke at last year’s WA Gala Lunch and served as Vice-President on the NIBA Board before resigning from the board earlier this year.

Phil Kewin reiterated the importance of the Code of Practice and self-regulation ahead of the Quality of Advice review, while also encouraging members to build relationships with their local Federal MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide.

Phil also acknowledged the important work of the local committee, and on behalf of WA Divisional Chair Ian Maybury, flagged upcoming engagement events while encouraging members to undertake the WA Workers Compensation training course.