NIBA names winners of Qld broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Qld region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Sally Coulton from Willis Towers Watson has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while William Thompson from Thompson Insurance, received the Young Broker of the Year Award. The two Qld winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin congratulated the winners of the Qld awards, adding: “We congratulate Sally and William, and would like to acknowledge all the finalists who demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement.

“The calibre of professionals in this awards process is outstanding and is a true testament to the skills and professionalism of the broking industry,” Kewin added.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Lorelle Hillman, General Manager Partnerships – Business, QBE Australia Pacific said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate Sally on winning this year’s QLD Broker of the Year Award. Sally has demonstrated a strong commitment to client advocacy and high-quality customer service at Willis Towers Watson, and we commend her for her exceptional broking achievements.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Peter Roberts, Vero’s State Distribution Manager Qld said: “In addition to being a true advocate for his clients, William has shown a strong commitment to the ongoing professional development and personal wellbeing of his staff.

Vero is a firm believer in nurturing the next generation of broking leaders, which is why we will continue to support young professionals like William.”

The national Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award and Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award will be chosen from five region winners and announced in October.

2022 QLD Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Sally Coulton, Willis Towers Watson

Finalists: Vanessa Hilton, Aon

Rebecca Gilbert, Nutrien AG Solutions

Young Broker of the Year

Winner: William Thompson, Thompson Insurance

Finalists: Alison Morrissey, Collective Insurance Brokers

Cormack Hankinson, Allegiant IRS