A new arbitration service is being introduced in Victoria, intended to assist injured workers with resolving their workers compensation disputes more quickly and efficiently.
A new arbitration service is being introduced in Victoria, intended to assist injured workers with resolving their workers compensation disputes more quickly and efficiently.
The Victorian Government announced last week the creation of the new arbitration service within the Accident Compensation Conciliation Service, soon to be rebranded as the Workplace Injury Commission, with operations beginning from 1 September.
Responding to recommendations from the Victorian Ombudsman, the service is intended to provide injured workers with an alternative dispute resolution to the court process, which is often costly, time-consuming and complex.
Injured workers with matters that have not been resolved at conciliation will have the choice of having their matters arbitrated by the Workplace Injury Commission.
Hearings with an Arbitration Officer must take place within 30 days of the dispute being referred to the Commission to ensure timely resolution.
The Workplace Injury Commission will have the authority to make binding determinations for the disputes, which may include decisions regarding compensations for weekly earnings, medical expenses, superannuation payments or interests payable.
Workers who are injured on or after 1 September 2022 will have access to the new arbitration service.
For more information, click here.
Nicholas Bedggood from Citadel Insurance has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Dean Bowen from DLB Insurance Risk Solutions, claimed the Young Broker of the Year Award.
On Wednesday 13 July, the Queensland broking community gathered together at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre for a day of networking and celebrations.
Small businesses in NSW affected by the June-July storms and floods are able to apply for flood recovery grants of up to $50,000.
Sally Coulton from Willis Towers Watson has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while William Thompson from Thompson Insurance, received the Young Broker of the Year Award.