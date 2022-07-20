Memberships
Small business flood grants open for flood-affected NSW businesses

Small businesses in NSW affected by the June-July storms and floods are able to apply for flood recovery grants of up to $50,000.

Written on 20 July, 2022
Amy Cai

The grant is available to small businesses or not-for-profit organisations located in one of 37 local government areas (LGAs) previously listed in the NSW Government’s disaster declaration as areas impacted by severe weather and flooding.

The grant is intended to cover flood recovery costs, including payments for tradespeople, cleaners, equipment and material required for cleaning up, and repair costs to premises and fittings.

Businesses that have applied for previous flood support programs may still be eligible, provided their application is for damage directly caused by flooding from 27 June 2022 onwards.

Members with clients that have sustained damage from the floods, which are not covered by an insurance policy, may encourage them to apply for the grant.

 

For more information, or to apply for the grant, visit Service NSW here.

