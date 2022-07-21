NIBA names winners of the NSW/ACT broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the NSW/ACT region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Nicholas Bedggood from Citadel Insurance has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Dean Bowen from DLB Insurance Risk Solutions, claimed the Young Broker of the Year Award. The two NSW/ACT winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin congratulated the winners of the NSW/ACT awards, adding: “We congratulate Nicholas and Dean, and would like to acknowledge all the finalists who demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement.

”These awards are a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge the calibre and accomplishments of the outstanding talent in the broking industry,” Kewin added.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Lorelle Hillman, General Manager Partnerships – Business, QBE Australia Pacific said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate Nicholas on winning this year’s NSW/ACT Broker of the Year Award. Nicholas has set a very high standard with his exceptional customer service and client advocacy at Citadel Insurance, and we commend him for his inspiring broking achievements.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Mr Yusuf Alexander, Vero’s State Distribution Manager NSW/ACT said “Dean has forged an impressive career, running his own brokerage business since 2017. He is a talented young broker and has already built a reputation for high standards.

Dean represents the best of the broking profession, and Vero is delighted to provide ongoing support to all brokers like him across the country.”

The national Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award and Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award will be chosen from five region winners and announced in October.

2022 NSW/ACT Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Nicholas Bedggood, Director, Citadel Insurance Services Pty Ltd

Finalists: Sarah Worpole, Placement Director – Property, Aon

Shane Thaw, Managing Director, Intuitive Insurance Solutions

Young Broker of the Year

Winner: Dean Bowen, Managing Director, DLB Insurance Risk Solutions

Finalists: Elliot Morris, Managing Director, Principle Insurance

Brian Compay, Client Service Manager, Austbrokers ABS

Sam Hunter, Managing Director, Ausure