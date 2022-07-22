NIBA names winners of the SA/NT broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the SA/NT region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Heather Blanco from SUREWiSE has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Joseph Cuzzocrea from Maxton claimed the Young Broker of the Year Award. The two winners will now go on to compete nationally.

This year was unique in that only one broking professional was determined a finalist for the SA/NT Broker of the Year. To maintain a consistent standard, Heather was benchmarked against finalists in the other states to determine that she is of the same calibre of being awarded the Broker of the Year.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin congratulated the winners of the SA/NT awards, adding: “The benchmark is set very high for determining the finalists and winners for the Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year awards. This year was unusual and we went to great lengths to ensure the standard was maintained.

“We congratulate Heather and Joseph, and would like to acknowledge all the finalists who demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement.”

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Lorelle Hillman, General Manager Partnerships – Business, QBE Australia Pacific said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate Heather on winning this year’s SA/NT Broker of the Year Award. With her outstanding record of client advocacy and customer service at SUREWiSE, Heather has set a very high standard, and we commend her for this broking achievements.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Mr Preston Ipkendanz, Vero’s Commercial Manager for SA & NT said “Joseph continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to providing excellent service to his customers and has established himself as a trusted advisor in the local market.

“Brokers like Joseph are the reason that Vero has been a proud supporter of NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Award for more than three decades.”

The national Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award and Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award will be chosen from five region winners and announced in October.

2022 SA/NT Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Heather Blanco, Chief Executive Officer, SUREWiSE

Young Broker of the Year

Winner: Joseph Cuzzocrea, Account Executive, Maxton

Finalists: Shaun Thomas, Principal, Marsh

Candice Klau, Managing Director, Be Covered Insurance Brokers