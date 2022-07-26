Recap on NIBA’s NSW Gala Lunch

On Thursday 21 July, the New South Wales broking community gathered together at Doltone House Hyde Park for the long-awaited NIBA NSW Gala Lunch.

A long-awaited Gala Lunch

The Gala Lunch opened with welcome addresses from two of the event’s platinum sponsors, CHU and CGU.

David Gow, Head of Claims at CHU, took to the stage to welcome NSW brokers in the room, while CGU played a video on its mission to drive ambition and innovation in small businesses.

This was followed with speeches from NIBA President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.

Dianne acknowledged the devastation brought on by continuing natural disasters, highlighting the importance for brokers to stay resilient and rise to these challenges.

She also addressed the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice, stressing its importance in driving self-regulation and professionalism in the broking industry, and urging brokers to use the Member Implementation Guide to embed the new Code in their business.

Phil Kewin thanked NIBA’s Events team for their momentous perseverance in organising the NSW Gala Lunch, after two years’ delay.

Phil reiterated the Code’s importance in instilling self-regulation ahead of the Quality of Advice review. He acknowledged NIBA’s road ahead in continuing to articulate the position of brokers to various government bodies and members, and also encouraged members to build relationships with their local Federal MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide.