Recap on NIBA’s NSW Gala Lunch

On Thursday 21 July, the New South Wales broking community gathered together at Doltone House Hyde Park for the long-awaited NIBA NSW Gala Lunch.
The Gala Lunch opened with welcome addresses from two of the event’s platinum sponsors, CHU and CGU.
David Gow, Head of Claims at CHU, took to the stage to welcome NSW brokers in the room, while CGU played a video on its mission to drive ambition and innovation in small businesses.
This was followed with speeches from NIBA President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.
Dianne acknowledged the devastation brought on by continuing natural disasters, highlighting the importance for brokers to stay resilient and rise to these challenges.
She also addressed the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice, stressing its importance in driving self-regulation and professionalism in the broking industry, and urging brokers to use the Member Implementation Guide to embed the new Code in their business.
Phil Kewin thanked NIBA’s Events team for their momentous perseverance in organising the NSW Gala Lunch, after two years’ delay.
Phil reiterated the Code’s importance in instilling self-regulation ahead of the Quality of Advice review. He acknowledged NIBA’s road ahead in continuing to articulate the position of brokers to various government bodies and members, and also encouraged members to build relationships with their local Federal MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide.
The Gala Lunch was emceed by Paul D’Arcy, Chair of the NSW Divisional Committee.
Paul called to attention the NIBA 2022 Summit, encouraging brokers to review the newly announced Summit speaker line up, which includes an opening address speech from the Hon. Stephen Jones MP, the new Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services.
Winners of the NSW/ACT Broker of the Year Award and Young Broker of the Year Award were announced at the Gala Lunch.
Dean Bowen, Managing Director of DLB Insurance + Risk Solutions, won the NSW/ACT Young Broker of the Year Award.
The award was presented by Yusuf Alexander, State Sales Manager at Vero.
The Young Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises rising stars in the insurance broking industry who are under the age of 35.
The winner of the NSW/ACT Broker of the Year Award was Nicholas Bedggood, Director of Citadel Insurance Services.
The award was presented by John Zeeman, National Relationship Manager at QBE.
The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.
Nicholas celebrated his win with the other NSW/ACT Broker of the Year finalists Shane Thaw and Sarah Worpole.
Nicholas and Dean will both go on to compete nationally for the Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year awards.
For more information on the NSW/ACT award winners, please read NIBA names winners of NSW/ACT broker awards.
To see the full list of 2022 NSW/ACT award finalists, please click here.
Tickets to the NSW Gala Lunch included a $5 donation to Wheelchair Sports NSW.
The Gala Lunch also shone a spotlight on the cause, with Mick Garnett, CEO of Wheelchair Sports NSW, invited on stage to share more on the importance of disability sports and their capacity to give purpose to people living with disabilities.
Mick also welcomed David Hall OAM on stage to share stories from his 20-year career in wheelchair tennis.
After being hit by a car while hitchhiking as a teenager, David found a passion for wheelchair tennis and is now celebrated as Australia’s most successful wheelchair tennis player – holding 17 Grand Slam singles titles and six Paralympic medals.
Each table was also encouraged to make a donation to Wheelchair Sports NSW throughout the Gala Lunch.
As a fun end to the lunch, brokers who had made a donation played a game of heads and tails, which tested their knowledge of disability sports.
Overall, NIBA is proud to announce that over $5,000 were raised for Wheelchair Sports NSW among a supportive NSW broking community.