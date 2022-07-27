NIBA 2022 Summit speaker line up

NIBA is thrilled to share an exciting line up of speakers for the upcoming NIBA 2022 Summit on 12 October 2022.

The speakers will share their thoughts on the Summit theme of ‘Trust, Professionalism, Community’, shining a spotlight on the key principles that represent the very best in the insurance broking profession.

Welcome address from Dianne Phelan, NIBA President

Dianne has been an insurance broker for more than 30 years. After initially forming Morris Lloyd Insurance Brokers with two other colleagues, the firm joined Victorian brokerage BJS, which was expanding into other states and now has nine offices across Australia.

Opening address from the Hon. Stephen Jones MP

Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services

Stephen Jones is the Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services Minister who has represented the Illawarra-based seat of Whitlam (previously Throsby) for the Australian Labor Party since 2010.

Stephen grew up in the Illawarra and did all his schooling there, including graduating from Wollongong University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Politics.

He then worked as a disability support worker while studying for his law degree at Macquarie University.

He went on to work has an industrial relations lawyer and became National Secretary of the CPSU, one of Australia’s biggest and most progressive unions.

During his decade in Parliament, Stephen has earned a reputation as a passionate advocate, a fearsome debater and a hardnosed policy wonk.

Keynote speech from Holly Ransom

Founder and CEO of Emergent

Holly Ransom is recognised globally for her super-human ability to synthesize and simplify complex issues, and create engaging, thought-provoking conversation, having presented over 500 sessions across six continents in the past three years to corporate, public and not-for-profit audiences.

As founder and CEO of renowned consulting firm Emergent, Holly has partnered with clients such as P&G, Microsoft, Virgin, Cisco and across all levels of government to catalyse new strategic thinking, build innovative workplace cultures and to help leaders prepare for the employment, consumer and community challenges created by the rapid evolution of both technology and society.

Named one of Australia’s 100 Most Influential Women by the Australian Financial Review, Holly has delivered a Peace Charter to the Dalai Lama, interviewed Barack Obama on stage and was Sir Richard Branson’s nominee for Wired Magazine’s ‘Smart List’ of Future Game Changers to watch in 2017.

In 2019, she was awarded the US Embassy’s Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Leadership Excellence.

Holly will be speaking about change management and adaptability at the NIBA 2022 Summit.

Industry market update from Chris Mackinnon

Regional Head of Australia and New Zealand

Lloyd’s General Representative in Australia and Vanuatu

Chris Mackinnon joined Lloyd’s in February 2015 with responsibility for market development, and for liaising with market practitioners and regulatory authorities to maintain and develop Lloyd’s presence in Australia, New Zealand and Vanuatu.

Chris has over 30 years’ experience in the international insurance industry, principally as an insurance broker, with extensive knowledge of both the Australian and London markets.

In addition to his role with Lloyd’s, Chris is also an Associate Director of the Underwriting Agencies Councils in both Australia and New Zealand, and a Non-Executive Director of the Insurance Council of Australia.

Chris is qualified as a Senior Associate of the Australian & New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Chris will be providing a Lloyd’s industry market update at the NIBA 2022 Summit.

Insurance broker panel discussion

A panel of brokers will discuss change management and adaptability through an ever-changing market, from the pandemic to the challenging market and regulatory change.

Industry practitioners will share their thoughts around how the many challenges have propelled the broking industry forward in updating infrastructure, and embarking on a culture of constant change, setting in motion adaptable workplaces that are fit for the digital era.

Closing address from Philip Kewin, NIBA CEO

Phil Kewin is Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Brokers Association of Australia (NIBA). Phil leads NIBA’s industry representation efforts and promotes the role and professionalism of brokers to governments, regulators, businesses and the broader community.

Andrew Klein as MC

Andrew is highly regarded as one of Australia’s leading professional conference MCs. He is also a trainer and writer, working on conferences around the Asia-Pacific region as well as the US and South Africa, back when overseas travel was allowed. Since March 2020, he has worked from his home office or local studios.

Formerly a corporate lawyer, Andrew quit the law in the late 1990s before starting up his own business as a corporate trainer and speaker.

As an emcee, Andrew brings his casual yet corporate style to proceedings and is well-known on the conference circuit for his revealing speaker introductions, his improvisational skills and his ability to adapt to different audiences.

Having worked (prior to COVID-19) on several virtual events, appeared on TV many times and presented countless webinars, he has, like all of us, been on a steep learning curve the past few months and has since hosted a wide variety of conferences and events online.

He is now very comfortable with saying that he is ‘virtually an MC’.

Apart from MC’ing, Andrew runs workshops and keynotes on presentation Skills and pitching for business.

His clients include BT, QBE, Westpac, Aon, Dymocks, McDonalds, NSW Health, KPMG, Austbrokers, MLC, CPA (Australia) Auto One…and his mother-in-law’s bridge club.