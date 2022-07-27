Recap on NIBA’s SA Gala Lunch

On Friday 22 July, the South Australian broking community gathered together at the Adelaide Convention Centre for an afternoon of celebrations.

A winter wonderland

The Panorama Ballroom was transformed into a blue winter wonderland, hosting a buoyant crowd of 300 South Australian brokers and industry colleagues.

The Gala Lunch opened with speeches from NIBA President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.

Dianne addressed her home crowd in Adelaide, acknowledging the ongoing challenges experienced by brokers and the importance of staying resilient.

She also flagged the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice, reminding brokers to keep up-to-date with enhancements made to the Code via NIBA’s weekly Broker Buzz newsletter and monthly Insurance Adviser magazine.

Phil Kewin reiterated the importance of the Code of Practice and self-regulation ahead of the Quality of Advice review, while also encouraging members to build relationships with their local Federal MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide.