Recap on NIBA’s SA Gala Lunch

On Friday 22 July, the South Australian broking community gathered together at the Adelaide Convention Centre for an afternoon of celebrations.

Written on 27 July, 2022
Amy Cai

A winter wonderland

The Panorama Ballroom was transformed into a blue winter wonderland, hosting a buoyant crowd of 300 South Australian brokers and industry colleagues.

NIBA SA Gala Lunch

The Gala Lunch opened with speeches from NIBA President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.

Dianne addressed her home crowd in Adelaide, acknowledging the ongoing challenges experienced by brokers and the importance of staying resilient.

She also flagged the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice, reminding brokers to keep up-to-date with enhancements made to the Code via NIBA’s weekly Broker Buzz newsletter and monthly Insurance Adviser magazine.

Phil Kewin reiterated the importance of the Code of Practice and self-regulation ahead of the Quality of Advice review, while also encouraging members to build relationships with their local Federal MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide.

The Gala Lunch was emceed by Heather Blanco, Chair of the SA Divisional Committee, and Daniela Zaccone, member of the SA Divisional Committee.

MCs Heather Blanco, Chair of the SA Divisional Committee, and Daniela Zaccone, member of the SA Divisional Committee

 

Daniella, who works as a Principal at Marsh, also shared her experience in the NIBA Mentoring Program, recounting the impact it has made on her career.

Daniela Zaccone, Principal at Marsh, shared her experience in the NIBA Mentoring Program

SA/NT Young Broker of the Year award winner announced

The winner of the SA/NT Young Broker of the Year Award was Joseph Cuzzocrea, Account Executive at Maxton.

The award was presented by Preston Ipkendanz, Commercial Manager for SA and NT at Vero.

The Young Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises rising stars in the insurance broking industry who are under the age of 35.

Joseph celebrated his win with other SA/NT Young Broker of the Year finalists Candice Klau and Shaun Thomas.

Pictured left to right: Finalists of the 2022 SA/NT Young Broker of the Year Award Candice Klau and Shaun Thomas, NIBA President Dianne Phelan, Joseph Cuzzocrea and Preston Ipkendanz
SA/NT Broker of the Year award winner announced

The winner of the SA/NT Broker of the Year Award was Heather Blanco, CEO of SUREWiSE and the Chair of the SA Divisional Committee.

The award was presented by Lisa Daley, Senior Manager for Partnerships at QBE.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Heather and Joseph will both go on to compete nationally for the Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year awards.

For more information on the SA/NT award winners, please read NIBA names winners of the SA/NT broker awards.

 

Stand-up comedy with Sam Taunton

The lunch closed with a stand-up comedy performance from Sam Taunton, who had the room in hysterics.

As one of Australia’s most exciting comedic voices, Sam Taunton was the winner of the Pinder Prize at the 2019 Melbourne Comedy Festival and has featured on The Project, Comedy Up Late, MTV, SBS, Channel [V], ABC Radio, HIT Networks, NOVA and triple j.

More Gala Lunch photos:

