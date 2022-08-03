2022 NIBA Summit Program

Summit Program

2:00 – 5:00pm

Establishment Ballroom

252 George Street, Sydney

Dress code: Business attire

The program will feature an inspiring array of speakers, who will share their thoughts on the Summit theme of ‘Trust, Professionalism, Community’, shining a spotlight on the key principles that represent the very best in the insurance broking profession.

Welcome address from Dianne Phelan, NIBA President

Dianne has been an insurance broker for more than 30 years. After initially forming Morris Lloyd Insurance Brokers with two other colleagues, the firm joined Victorian brokerage BJS, which was expanding into other states and now has nine offices across Australia.

Opening address from the Hon. Stephen Jones MP

Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services

Stephen Jones is the Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services Minister who has represented the Illawarra-based seat of Whitlam (previously Throsby) for the Australian Labor Party since 2010.

Keynote speech from Holly Ransom

Founder and CEO of Emergent

As founder and CEO of renowned consulting firm Emergent, Holly has partnered with clients such as P&G, Microsoft, Virgin, Cisco and across all levels of government to catalyse new strategic thinking, build innovative workplace cultures and to help leaders prepare for the employment, consumer and community challenges created by the rapid evolution of both technology and society.

Holly will be speaking about change management and adaptability at the NIBA 2022 Summit.

Industry market update from Chris Mackinnon

Regional Head of Australia and New Zealand

Lloyd’s General Representative in Australia and Vanuatu

Chris has over 30 years’ experience in the international insurance industry, principally as an insurance broker, with extensive knowledge of both the Australian and London markets.

Chris will be providing a Lloyd’s industry market update at the NIBA 2022 Summit.

Insurance broker panel discussion

A panel of brokers will discuss change management and adaptability through an ever-changing market, from the pandemic to the challenging market and regulatory change.

Industry practitioners will share their thoughts around how the many challenges have propelled the broking industry forward in updating infrastructure, and embarking on a culture of constant change, setting in motion adaptable workplaces that are fit for the digital era.

Closing address from Philip Kewin, NIBA CEO

Phil Kewin is Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Brokers Association of Australia (NIBA). Phil leads NIBA’s industry representation efforts and promotes the role and professionalism of brokers to governments, regulators, businesses and the broader community.

Andrew Klein as MC

Andrew is highly regarded as one of Australia’s leading professional conference MCs.

Formerly a corporate lawyer, Andrew quit the law in the late 1990s before starting up his own business as a corporate trainer and speaker. Apart from MC’ing, Andrew runs workshops and keynotes on presentation Skills and pitching for business.

For more information on the Summit program speakers, click here.

Summit Happy Hour

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Establishment Rooms II and III

252 George Street, Sydney

Dress code: Business attire

Following the Summit, join us for an hour of networking with industry colleagues.

Celebration Dinner

6:30pm – 11:00pm

Ivy Ballroom

320 George Street, Sydney

Dress code: Business attire

Join us in the spectacular Ivy Ballroom for a night of glitz and glamour as we celebrate NIBA turning 40.

We will also be honouring excellence in the insurance broking industry and announcing the national winner of the 2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award, sponsored by QBE, and the Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award, sponsored by Vero. Both awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of the very best brokers across the country.

The Lex McKeown Trophy will also be awarded during the dinner, celebrating an insurance broker’s lifetime of achievements and service to the industry.

The dinner will also reveal the 2022 NIBA Underwriting Agency of the Year and General Insurer of the Year awards. Both awards are based off the annual Broker Market Survey, which hundreds of brokers participate in annually.

Early bird ticket sales ends on 2 September 2022. Purchase your early bird tickets before they run out.