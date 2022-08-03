Early 2022 Qld and NSW floods now Australia’s second costliest disaster

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The 2022 floods affecting South-East Queensland and Northern NSW have now reached $4.8 billion in insured damages, according to latest data released by the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA).
More than $2 billion have been paid to policyholders thus far, accounting for 36 per cent of all claims now finalised and closed.
This marks a 6 per cent increase in insured damages over the past month, partly driven by the increasing cost of materials and labour.
The early 2022 floods have seen 230,000 insurance claims lodged, with their value and volume split evenly between NSW and Queensland.
The average claim cost is $22,000, with personal claims averaging $17,000 and commercial claims averaging $71,000.
Top 5 costliest disasters in Australia’s history (normalised to 2017 values):
For more information, visit the Insurance Council of Australia website at insurancecouncil.com.au.
