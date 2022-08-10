icare launching open market tender for workplace rehabilitation, medico-legal and investigation services

On Monday 8 August, icare announced an open market tender for workplace rehabilitation, medico-legal and investigations, among other services under the Workers Compensation Scheme.

This tender also includes services for the Bush Fire Fighters Compensation Fund, the Emergency and Rescue Workers Compensation Fund and the Uninsured Liability Scheme.

The process aims to create a competitive marketplace, which will help to provide people in NSW with high-quality and consistent service.

The open market tender is expected to launch shortly this month.

Service providers intending to bid for the tender will first need to register on the NSW Government eTendering website, where they may submit proposals for the opportunities available on the tender list.

Successful tenderers forming icare’s new panel will commence their services from 1 January 2023, with current contracts for workplace rehabilitation, medico-legal and investigation providers ending at the end of the year.

To ensure continuity of service, all current providers may continue servicing on claims where the referral is accepted prior to 1 January 2023.

From 1 January 2023, employers may continue to utilise their preferred workplace rehabilitation or medico-legal service providers, even if this is not on icare’s panel, however they must select an investigation service provider from icare’s new panel for non-medical investigations.

For more information, visit the icare website here.