Small and medium businesses given priority in NSW flood clean-up contracts

The NSW Government has announced that first preference will be given to local small and medium businesses when awarding flood clean-up contracts for Government-owned sites impacted by floods.

Written on 16 August, 2022
Amy Cai

The announcement is part of a greater initiative to support local businesses and to ensure local people are kept in local jobs, with the NSW Government acknowledging that small businesses make up more than 97.5 per cent of all businesses in NSW.  

Local businesses were previously given preference for flood repair and rebuilding contracts in response to the February-March floods, and this is now extended to cover the June-July floods.  

Contracts may cover work such as repairs, rebuilding, remediation or enhancements, as well as the supply of associated goods or services in response to the floods.  

NSW Government agencies will be responsible for identifying the small and medium-sized businesses who can undertake the work needed in their local areas.  

Businesses are encouraged to increase their visibility by registering as a supplier on NSW Government’s Supplier Hub.    

For further assistance, small and medium-sized businesses are encouraged to explore the NSW Small Business Commissioner’s Selling to the NSW Government Guide.   

