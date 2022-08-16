Small and medium businesses given priority in NSW flood clean-up contracts

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The NSW Government has announced that first preference will be given to local small and medium businesses when awarding flood clean-up contracts for Government-owned sites impacted by floods.
The announcement is part of a greater initiative to support local businesses and to ensure local people are kept in local jobs, with the NSW Government acknowledging that small businesses make up more than 97.5 per cent of all businesses in NSW.
Local businesses were previously given preference for flood repair and rebuilding contracts in response to the February-March floods, and this is now extended to cover the June-July floods.
Contracts may cover work such as repairs, rebuilding, remediation or enhancements, as well as the supply of associated goods or services in response to the floods.
NSW Government agencies will be responsible for identifying the small and medium-sized businesses who can undertake the work needed in their local areas.
Businesses are encouraged to increase their visibility by registering as a supplier on NSW Government’s Supplier Hub.
For further assistance, small and medium-sized businesses are encouraged to explore the NSW Small Business Commissioner’s Selling to the NSW Government Guide.
The State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) has launched Workers Compensation Assist, a pilot of its CTP Assist program, designed to boost support for injured workers under the NSW workers compensation scheme.
Last week, the High Court of Australia requested to hear oral arguments on granting special leave to appeal the earlier Full Court judgment made by the Federal Court of Australia on the interpretation of policy wordings in business interruption policies in the context of COVID-19.
On Monday 8 August, icare announced an open market tender for workplace rehabilitation, medico-legal and investigations, among other services under the Workers Compensation Scheme.
Additional assistance has been made available for NSW residents impacted by the June-July floods, according to announcements made last week.