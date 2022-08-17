Memberships
SIRA launches pilot of CTP Assist program for the NSW workers compensation scheme

The State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) has launched Workers Compensation Assist, a pilot of its CTP Assist program, designed to boost support for injured workers under the NSW workers compensation scheme.

Written on 17 August, 2022
Amy Cai

The pilot was conceived based on SIRA’s successful CTP Assist program, which supports people under the motor accidents insurance scheme.

Through Workers Compensation Assist, SIRA makes outbound calls to workers whose insurers have signed up to the program and are at risk of delaying their recovery.

The program aims to contact these workers as early as possible in the claims journey and provide them with extra guidance on navigating their claim.

With SIRA reporting stagnating return to work rates, Workers Compensation Assist will serve as a mechanism to empower workers to seek recovery and return to work.

SIRA has partnered with self-insurers ALDI and Toll, and specialised insurer Catholic Church Insurance as the initial insurers signed on for the pilot.

Following its first 10 weeks, 85 per cent of customers have reported an improved understanding of their return to work and recovery as a result of Workers Compensation Assist.

SIRA aims to develop and expand Workers Compensation Assist by welcoming more insurers to sign up to the program.

For more information, visit the SIRA website here.

