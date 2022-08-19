NIBA welcomes NSW Flood Inquiry and NSW Government’s responses to key recommendations

NIBA welcomes the NSW Government’s release of the NSW Independent Flood Inquiry and its response to the report’s key recommendations.

Commissioned by the Government in response to the earlier 2022 flood events, the report provided 28 recommendations for improving preparation, response and recovery efforts for future natural disasters in NSW.

Key recommendations include:

Reshaping Resilience NSW to ‘Recovery NSW’ – a new and more streamlined agency focused on driving recovery in the first 100 days post disaster

Facilitating the relocation of communities in high-risk floodplains, which are most at risk from future disasters, through mechanisms such as planning controls, land swaps, buy-backs and the acceleration of private investment in new housing projects

Establishing Task Force Hawk, a dedicated high-level Government standing committee, to ensure emergency management is implemented at the highest level of government

Establishing a NSW Reconstruction Authority – a new agency dedicated to disaster recovery, reconstruction and preparedness for future disasters

Establishing a permanent Deputy Commissioner of Police role, fully dedicated to state emergency management

Providing training to communities in disaster response and recovery, and greater training and support for the SES

Providing affordable housing in the Northern Rivers, and building disaster adaptation plans for all towns over the next 3-5 years.

Philip Kewin, NIBA Chief Executive Officer said, “The impact of these events will be long lasting, and in some cases, irreparable for many Australians, and while insurance continues to play a critical role, without structural change, the accessibility and affordability of insurance in high-risk areas, will continue to be a problem for many families and businesses.’’

“Natural disasters are going to be a more frequent occurrence, so it is a positive step to see a longer term approach to resilience and mitigation as well as a more cohesive approach as to how the government will manage and respond to natural disasters going forward,’’ he added.

Following its release, the NSW Government announced its support for six recommendations and its support in principle for the remaining 22 recommendations.

Of these recommendations, the Government has stated that consultation with key stakeholders would be undertaken for their implementation. Further details on implementation would be released later in the year.

Led by Professor O’Kane and former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, the inquiry received in total 1,494 submissions and held 144 meetings with key stakeholders.

To read the full inquiry report, as well as the NSW Government’s full response to its recommendations, click here.