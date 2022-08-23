ASIC flags Design and Distribution and technology risks as key priorities

ASIC has released its Corporate Plan, outlining its strategic priorities for the next four years and its plan of action for the year ahead.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has unveiled its Corporate Plan, outlining its strategic priorities for the next four years and plan of action for the year ahead.
ASIC Chair Joe Longo said, “The plan identifies work we have underway to address a number of emerging trends and
important law reforms that are reshaping the financial system, including digitally enabled misconduct, emerging technologies, climate risks and an ageing population”.
ASIC’s Corporate Plan sets out four strategic priorities:
To support these priorities, ASIC will undertake core strategic projects, focused on sustainable finance practices, crypto-assets, scams, cyber and operational resilience, breach reporting, design and distribution obligations and, subject to the passage of legislation, the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR).
The plan also highlights key aspects of ASIC’s internal change program in line with four internal strategic priorities. This
includes ASIC’s investment in technology to be a leading digitally enabled and data-informed regulator. The plan details
ASIC’s regulatory efficiency initiatives to make changes to the way they administer the law and enhance engagement and
interactions with stakeholders.