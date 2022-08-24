At the 2022 NIBA Summit, I will be speaking about innovation, modernisation and solving problems people don’t yet know they have in an uncertain world.

We are currently facing a ‘once in a generation’ period of uncertainty and volatility and these conditions require careful management. But if we respond appropriately and prepare effectively, our market can continue to grow in size and relevance by helping our customers with the products and solutions they need to navigate the current environment.

Chris Mackinnon

Regional Head of Australia and New Zealand

Lloyd’s General Representative in Australia and Vanuatu