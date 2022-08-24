NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
At the 2022 NIBA Summit, I will be speaking about innovation, modernisation and solving problems people don’t yet know they have in an uncertain world.
We are currently facing a ‘once in a generation’ period of uncertainty and volatility and these conditions require careful management. But if we respond appropriately and prepare effectively, our market can continue to grow in size and relevance by helping our customers with the products and solutions they need to navigate the current environment.
Chris Mackinnon
Regional Head of Australia and New Zealand
Lloyd’s General Representative in Australia and Vanuatu
Last week NIBA CEO Phil Kewin and Vice President Gary Okely were in Canberra to build a relationship with the new Labor Government.
The Actuaries Institute has released a green paper on insurance costs in Australia, finding that climate change is increasing insurance affordability concerns for vulnerable Australian households.
The Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) has launched an Insurance Premium Funding Code of Practice, coming into effect on 1 October 2022.
NIBA welcomes the NSW Government’s release of the NSW Independent Flood Inquiry and its response to the report’s key recommendations.