A “once in a generation” period of uncertainty

Chris Mackinnon provides insights into a volatile market and how we can respond. Join us at the 2022 NIBA Summit.

Written on 24 August, 2022
Amy Cai

At the 2022 NIBA Summit, I will be speaking about innovation, modernisation and solving problems people don’t yet know they have in an uncertain world. 

We are currently facing a ‘once in a generation’ period of uncertainty and volatility and these conditions require careful management. But if we respond appropriately and prepare effectively, our market can continue to grow in size and relevance by helping our customers with the products and solutions they need to navigate the current environment.

Chris Mackinnon
Regional Head of Australia and New Zealand
Lloyd’s General Representative in Australia and Vanuatu

