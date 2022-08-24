AFIA release new Insurance Premium Funding Code of Practice

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) has launched an Insurance Premium Funding Code of Practice, coming into effect on 1 October 2022.
The Code aims to empower customers by ensuring greater clarity and higher standards of practice around premium funding products.
Under the Code, subscribers will commit to standardised metrics for disclosing features and costs, which enable customers to compare various offerings more easily.
In requiring premium funders to disclose their remuneration arrangements, the Code aims to ensure customers are clearly informed of any remuneration arrangements with brokers, in line with the findings and recommendations made by the Financial Services Royal Commission.
The Code also provides customers with access to internal and external dispute resolutions, including taking their complaint to AFCA in the event of an unsatisfactory resolution.
An independent IPF Code Compliance Committee consisting of Vicki Mullen, formerly an Ombudsman at AFCA, Dallas Booth, former CEO of NIBA, and Edward Martin, legal practitioner, will be responsible for administering the Code and investigating its compliance.
For more information and to read the full Insurance Premium Funding Code of Practice, click here.
Last week NIBA CEO Phil Kewin and Vice President Gary Okely were in Canberra to build a relationship with the new Labor Government.
The Actuaries Institute has released a green paper on insurance costs in Australia, finding that climate change is increasing insurance affordability concerns for vulnerable Australian households.
Chris Mackinnon provides insights into a volatile market and how we can respond. Join us at the 2022 NIBA Summit.
NIBA welcomes the NSW Government’s release of the NSW Independent Flood Inquiry and its response to the report’s key recommendations.