NIBA builds relationship with new Labor Government

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Last week NIBA CEO Phil Kewin and Vice President Gary Okely were in Canberra to build a relationship with the new Labor Government.
High on the list was Hon. Stephen Jones MP, Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services Minister. The discussion topics ranged from accessibility and affordability of insurance to the Quality of Advice review, which encompasses the review of general insurance commissions, and will be handed to the Minister on December 16 2022.
NIBA has confirmed from Treasury that a Quality of Advice Review consultation paper will be released shortly, which will focus on affordability and accessibility of advice, and simplifying the regulatory framework.
Consultations on conflicted remuneration and commissions will occur at a later date.
The Minister is a keynote speaker at the upcoming 2022 NIBA Summit and will no doubt touch on these and more topics, including the Government’s commitment to invest $200m per year in disaster resilience though its Disaster Ready Fund.
“It was a meaningful and productive meeting, and I look forward to introducing the Minister to NIBA Members at the upcoming NIBA Summit.
“It’s so important to build good trusting relationships and is a timely reminder for those wishing to meet their local MP by using the NIBA Advocacy Guide on the NIBA website,” Mr Kewin added.
The Minister will present at the NIBA 2022 Summit in Sydney on 12 October 2022.
The Actuaries Institute has released a green paper on insurance costs in Australia, finding that climate change is increasing insurance affordability concerns for vulnerable Australian households.
The Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) has launched an Insurance Premium Funding Code of Practice, coming into effect on 1 October 2022.
Chris Mackinnon provides insights into a volatile market and how we can respond. Join us at the 2022 NIBA Summit.
NIBA welcomes the NSW Government’s release of the NSW Independent Flood Inquiry and its response to the report’s key recommendations.