$75 million investment in flood mitigation and resilience in NSW​​​​​​​ announced

Last week, the Federal Government announced a $75 million funding in flood mitigation and resilience programs for New South Wales.
The investment, funded by the Commonwealth Government’s Emergency Response Fund, will be divided across the 62 local government areas (LGAs) impacted by the February and March floods and is intended to assist the affected LGAs with preparing for future natural disasters.
The funding will support the following key initiatives:
The $75 million will be allocated to a number of NSW Government agencies, including Resilience NSW, the Department of Regional NSW and the Department of Planning and Environment, who will assist in delivering its initiatives for flood-impacted communities.
For more information, read the joint media release here.
ICA has organised a series of in-person meetings throughout September for insurers to assist policyholders in South-East Queensland and New South Wales who were impacted by severe weather and floods earlier this year.
APRA has released its Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics, Quarterly General Insurance Institution Level Statistics and Quarterly Life Insurance Performance Statistics publication and for the June 2022 quarter.
Last week NIBA CEO Phil Kewin and Vice President Gary Okely were in Canberra to build a relationship with the new Labor Government.
The Actuaries Institute has released a green paper on insurance costs in Australia, finding that climate change is increasing insurance affordability concerns for vulnerable Australian households.