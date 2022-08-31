$75 million investment in flood mitigation and resilience in NSW​​​​​​​ announced

Last week, the Federal Government announced a $75 million funding in flood mitigation and resilience programs for New South Wales.

The investment, funded by the Commonwealth Government’s Emergency Response Fund, will be divided across the 62 local government areas (LGAs) impacted by the February and March floods and is intended to assist the affected LGAs with preparing for future natural disasters.

The funding will support the following key initiatives:

$40 million for flood mitigation projects, including funding for home raising projects

$15 million for installing, upgrading and operating flood warning gauges

$14 million for impact assessments of flood mitigation infrastructure damaged by the February-March floods

$5 million for valley level flood assessments aimed to improve flood risk management, emergency management and state-wide understanding of flood risks

$1 million for assessing and reporting on flood infrastructure impacts.

The $75 million will be allocated to a number of NSW Government agencies, including Resilience NSW, the Department of Regional NSW and the Department of Planning and Environment, who will assist in delivering its initiatives for flood-impacted communities.

