Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

ICA and insurers to visit flood-impacted communities in September

ICA has organised a series of in-person meetings throughout September for insurers to assist policyholders in South-East Queensland and New South Wales who were impacted by severe weather and floods earlier this year.

Written on 31 August, 2022
Amy Cai

ICA has organised a series of in-person meetings throughout September for insurers to assist policyholders in South-East Queensland and New South Wales who were impacted by severe weather and floods earlier this year.

The meetings are intended to provide affected policyholders with the opportunity to discuss their claim progress and work through outstanding issues with their insurer.

The ICA have flagged that the floods have resulted in 233,100 claims across both states, with $5.28 billion thus far in costs making this Australia’s second costliest natural disaster.  

In-person meetings are scheduled to take place on the following dates, held from midday to 8pm each day:  

  • Monday 5 September – Sandgate Townhall, Sandgate (Brisbane North) 
  • Tuesday 6 September – Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, Gatton 
  • Monday 19 September – Ex-Services Club, Mullumbimby 
  • Tuesday 20 September – RSM Club, Casino 
  • Wednesday 21 September – Ballina RSL Club, Ballina 
  • Thursday 22 September – Lismore Workers Club, Lismore. 

In addition to in-person meetings, virtual meetings are also scheduled to take place from Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September, between 9am and 4pm each day.  

Policyholders interested in attending either in-person or virtual meetings are encouraged to book an individual 30 minute consultation time here. 

 

For more information, visit the Insurance Council of Australia website here 

 

Related Articles

News
/
31 August, 2022
$75 million investment in flood mitigation and resilience in NSW​​​​​​​ announced

Last week, the Federal Government announced a $75 million funding in flood mitigation and resilience programs for New South Wales.

Amy Cai
News
/
31 August, 2022
APRA releases general insurance and life insurance statistics for June 2022

APRA has released its Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics, Quarterly General Insurance Institution Level Statistics and Quarterly Life Insurance Performance Statistics publication and for the June 2022 quarter.

Amy Cai
News
/
24 August, 2022
NIBA builds relationship with new Labor Government

Last week NIBA CEO Phil Kewin and Vice President Gary Okely were in Canberra to build a relationship with the new Labor Government.

Amy Cai
News
/
24 August, 2022
Actuaries Institute research exposes the home insurance affordability pressures caused by climate change

The Actuaries Institute has released a green paper on insurance costs in Australia, finding that climate change is increasing insurance affordability concerns for vulnerable Australian households.

Amy Cai