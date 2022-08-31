ICA and insurers to visit flood-impacted communities in September

ICA has organised a series of in-person meetings throughout September for insurers to assist policyholders in South-East Queensland and New South Wales who were impacted by severe weather and floods earlier this year.

The meetings are intended to provide affected policyholders with the opportunity to discuss their claim progress and work through outstanding issues with their insurer.

The ICA have flagged that the floods have resulted in 233,100 claims across both states, with $5.28 billion thus far in costs making this Australia’s second costliest natural disaster.

In-person meetings are scheduled to take place on the following dates, held from midday to 8pm each day:

Monday 5 September – Sandgate Townhall, Sandgate (Brisbane North)

Tuesday 6 September – Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, Gatton

Monday 19 September – Ex-Services Club, Mullumbimby

Tuesday 20 September – RSM Club, Casino

Wednesday 21 September – Ballina RSL Club, Ballina

Thursday 22 September – Lismore Workers Club, Lismore.

In addition to in-person meetings, virtual meetings are also scheduled to take place from Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September, between 9am and 4pm each day.

Policyholders interested in attending either in-person or virtual meetings are encouraged to book an individual 30 minute consultation time here.

For more information, visit the Insurance Council of Australia website here.