ICA and insurers to visit flood-impacted communities in September

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
ICA has organised a series of in-person meetings throughout September for insurers to assist policyholders in South-East Queensland and New South Wales who were impacted by severe weather and floods earlier this year.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
ICA has organised a series of in-person meetings throughout September for insurers to assist policyholders in South-East Queensland and New South Wales who were impacted by severe weather and floods earlier this year.
The meetings are intended to provide affected policyholders with the opportunity to discuss their claim progress and work through outstanding issues with their insurer.
The ICA have flagged that the floods have resulted in 233,100 claims across both states, with $5.28 billion thus far in costs making this Australia’s second costliest natural disaster.
In-person meetings are scheduled to take place on the following dates, held from midday to 8pm each day:
In addition to in-person meetings, virtual meetings are also scheduled to take place from Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September, between 9am and 4pm each day.
Policyholders interested in attending either in-person or virtual meetings are encouraged to book an individual 30 minute consultation time here.
For more information, visit the Insurance Council of Australia website here.
Last week, the Federal Government announced a $75 million funding in flood mitigation and resilience programs for New South Wales.
APRA has released its Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics, Quarterly General Insurance Institution Level Statistics and Quarterly Life Insurance Performance Statistics publication and for the June 2022 quarter.
Last week NIBA CEO Phil Kewin and Vice President Gary Okely were in Canberra to build a relationship with the new Labor Government.
The Actuaries Institute has released a green paper on insurance costs in Australia, finding that climate change is increasing insurance affordability concerns for vulnerable Australian households.