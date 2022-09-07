New federal agency for disaster responses created, as flood-impacted regions brace for more rainfall

The Federal Government has announced the formation of the new National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which commenced operations on 1 September.

The NEMA will combine the Emergency Management Australia and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency into a single agency, intended to ensure national leadership and stronger coordination in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

The agency will work in partnership with states and territories to drive more effective disaster management.

Efforts will also be placed in long-term resilience and preparedness as disasters intensify due to climate change, with work currently underway on preparations for the upcoming high risk weather season.

The announcement comes just as flood-impacted regions in New South Wales and Queensland are forecasted to experience further rainfall and possible flooding in the coming weeks.

According to the Federal Government, natural disasters cost Australia an average of $38 billion per year, with this cost expected to reach $73 billion by 2060.

For more information, visit www.nema.gov.au.

$30 million funding to support Northern Rivers businesses in reopening

Up to $30 million in support grants will soon be made available to flood-impacted property owners leasing to small and medium-sized businesses in the Northern Rivers.

The grants will cover repair-related costs, including clean-up, hiring equipment or building repairs, and is intended to support commercial landlords with repairing their properties and subsequently allow local businesses to reopen and resume trading.

Applications for the grant will open at the end of September. Commercial landlords will be able to apply for up to $50,000 in grants.

For more information on available grants, visit www.nsw.gov.au/floods.