AFCA receives 900+ complaints from flood-affected policyholders

AFCA has received around 950 complaints from flood-affected policyholders since the start of the floods in South-East Queensland and Northern NSW six months ago.
According to the regulatory body, delays in claims handling have been the most common complaint, followed by claim amounts and claim denials.
AFCA has recommended for policyholders to speak to their insurer first and attempt to resolve their concerns before making a complaint.
In response to the high volume of flood-related complaints, AFCA has expanded its general insurance complaints team and given priority to flood-related financial complaints that appear urgent.
An AFCA representative is also scheduled to attend the in-person meetings the ICA has organised for flood-affected communities.
For more information, visit www.afca.org.au.
Join us at the Celebration Dinner on Wednesday 12 October to find out who will be crowned winners of the QBE sponsored 2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year Award and the Vero sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award.
The Federal Government has introduced a Bill to create a new Disaster Ready Fund, tasked with assisting communities on disaster prevention and resilience.
New research commissioned by the ICA has found that extreme weather events over the past 12 months have cost Australian households an average of $1,532.
We spoke with Jodi Sharman from Marsh Advantage on how brokers can get involved with improving young people's mental wellbeing by supporting the Open Parachute school program.