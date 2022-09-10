Memberships
AFCA receives 900+ complaints from flood-affected policyholders

AFCA has received around 950 complaints from flood-affected policyholders since the start of the floods in South-East Queensland and Northern NSW six months ago.

Written on 14 September, 2022
Amy Cai

According to the regulatory body, delays in claims handling have been the most common complaint, followed by claim amounts and claim denials.  

AFCA has recommended for policyholders to speak to their insurer first and attempt to resolve their concerns before making a complaint.  

In response to the high volume of flood-related complaints, AFCA has expanded its general insurance complaints team and given priority to flood-related financial complaints that appear urgent. 

An AFCA representative is also scheduled to attend the in-person meetings the ICA has organised for flood-affected communities.  

 

For more information, visit www.afca.org.au 

