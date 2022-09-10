New Disaster Ready Fund Bill introduced to drive disaster resilience

The Federal Government has introduced a Bill to create a new Disaster Ready Fund, tasked with assisting communities on disaster prevention and resilience.

The Disaster Ready Fund aims to replace the Emergency Response Fund, and provide up to $200 million per year to disaster mitigation projects such as flood levees, cyclone shelters, fire breaks and evacuation centres.

The $200 million funding limit will be reviewed every five years at the very least to ensure that funding remains appropriate.

The Federal Government has also announced that funding for disaster recovery efforts will continue, and that commitments made by the former government to the 2022-2023 Emergency Response Fund will be honoured. This includes a $150 million Northern Rivers Support Package and a $50 million Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program.

The Bill has so far passed its second reading in Parliament and will need to be read a third time before it is passed. More information will be made available in due course.