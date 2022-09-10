New Disaster Ready Fund Bill introduced to drive disaster resilience

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The Federal Government has introduced a Bill to create a new Disaster Ready Fund, tasked with assisting communities on disaster prevention and resilience.
The Disaster Ready Fund aims to replace the Emergency Response Fund, and provide up to $200 million per year to disaster mitigation projects such as flood levees, cyclone shelters, fire breaks and evacuation centres.
The $200 million funding limit will be reviewed every five years at the very least to ensure that funding remains appropriate.
The Federal Government has also announced that funding for disaster recovery efforts will continue, and that commitments made by the former government to the 2022-2023 Emergency Response Fund will be honoured. This includes a $150 million Northern Rivers Support Package and a $50 million Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program.
The Bill has so far passed its second reading in Parliament and will need to be read a third time before it is passed. More information will be made available in due course.
Join us at the Celebration Dinner on Wednesday 12 October to find out who will be crowned winners of the QBE sponsored 2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year Award and the Vero sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award.
AFCA has received around 950 complaints from flood-affected policyholders since the start of the floods in South-East Queensland and Northern NSW six months ago.
New research commissioned by the ICA has found that extreme weather events over the past 12 months have cost Australian households an average of $1,532.
We spoke with Jodi Sharman from Marsh Advantage on how brokers can get involved with improving young people's mental wellbeing by supporting the Open Parachute school program.