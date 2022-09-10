Memberships
Who will be the 2022 Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year?

Join us at the Celebration Dinner on Wednesday 12 October to find out who will be crowned winners of the QBE sponsored 2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year Award and the Vero sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award.

Written on 14 September, 2022
Amy Cai
2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year Award finalists​

NSW/ACT winner


Nicholas Bedggood
Director, Citadel Insurance Services

Qld winner


Sally Coulton
Account Director – Property and Casualty, WTW

SA/NT winner


Heather Blanco
Chief Executive Officer, SUREWiSE

WA winner


Derek Ford
Director, FordSure Pty Ltd*

*Derek Ford is an Authorised Representative (AR No 1265515) of Insurance Advisernet AFSL No: 240549

Vic/Tas winner


Daniel Quintin
Senior Account Executive, Gallagher

2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award finalists

NSW/ACT winner


Dean Bowen
Managing Director, DLB Insurance Risk

Qld winner


William Thompson
Account Manager, Thompson Insurance

SA/NT winner


Joseph Cuzzocrea
Account Executive, Maxton

WA winner


Selena Piggott
Managing Principal, Marsh

Vic/Tas winner


Greg Shallard
Client Manager, Affinity Insurance Brokers

Purchase your ticket to the Celebration Dinner and support your state’s award winners.

