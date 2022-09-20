Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Climate change and cyber, the key risks ahead for insurance: Taylor Fry report

Climate change and cyber are the two key risks posing key challenges ahead for insurers, according to Taylor Fry’s latest Radar 2022 Report.

Written on 21 September, 2022
Amy Cai

Climate change and cyber are the two key risks posing key challenges ahead for insurers, according to Taylor Fry’s latest Radar 2022 Report.

Climate change

The report flags that climate change has increased the frequency and severity of catastrophic losses in Australia. In the years to come, this trend will continue, leaving insurers to contend with rising claim costs, reduced access to insurance and growing unaffordability.

Taylor Fry has advised that insurers play a vital part in creating solutions that stretch across various industries and government bodies. As an example, insurers may draft terms that incentivise the construction of safer and more resilient buildings.

At a more global level, the report also flagged a societal shift towards standardising the reporting of climate-related risks, with listed companies in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong and the European Union all mandated to disclose their risks. In the long run, investors, regulators and consumers will hold higher expectations of disclosure.

The insurance industry will subsequently be challenged to create more sustainable portfolios. Net-zero targets will reset the underwriting standards of today, with more than 20 leading insurers around the world already committing to transitioning their underwriting portfolios to net-zero emissions by 2050. Insurers will play a pivotal role in empowering new technologies and business practices of the future.

Cyber

According to Taylor Fry, cyber risks pose a major threat in Australia. With approximately 35-70% of larger businesses having cyber insurance, and only 20% of SMEs, cyber insurance is arguably still in its infancy in Australia.

The report has found that cyber underwriting practices have strengthened in the past year, with larger insurers investing more time into understanding and underwriting cyber risks and offering greater assistance to policyholders. This has ensured that companies are increasing their overall cyber security, and insurers in turn receive less claims.

However, a multitude of challenges still lie ahead for insurers.

Accumulation risks, such as exclusions for acts of war, are standard for traditional insurance products where physical property damage caused by war is exempt. However, Taylor Fry suggests that this does not translate well for cyber risks. There have been several examples of highly organised cyberattacks sponsored by foreign states and such exclusions may cause devastating financial and reputational damage to companies.

There are also various uncertainties in cyber insurance that complicates claims handling, such as the challenge of attributing a responsible party in a cyberattack, especially as cyberattacks have no geographical limits.

The report stresses the necessity for insurers to solve these challenges as cyber insurance products mature, with such products providing an integral security to society as we increasingly digitise.

 

To read the full report, click here.

 

Related Articles

News
/
21 September, 2022
Preparing for future disasters becomes critical as third La Nina approaches

The ICA has urged the importance of preparing for future disasters, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a third year of La Nina to impact eastern Australia across spring and possibly summer.

Amy Cai
News
/
21 September, 2022
NSW communities to ‘Get Ready’ for upcoming bushfire season

Local firefighters from the Rural Fire Brigades are hosting over 500 community events across New South Wales on Saturday 24 September, in an effort to drive community preparedness for the upcoming fire season.

Amy Cai
News
/
14 September, 2022
Who will be the 2022 Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year?

Join us at the Celebration Dinner on Wednesday 12 October to find out who will be crowned winners of the QBE sponsored 2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year Award and the Vero sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award.

Amy Cai
News
/
14 September, 2022
New Disaster Ready Fund Bill introduced to drive disaster resilience

The Federal Government has introduced a Bill to create a new Disaster Ready Fund, tasked with assisting communities on disaster prevention and resilience.

Amy Cai