NSW communities to ‘Get Ready’ for upcoming bushfire season

Local firefighters from the Rural Fire Brigades are hosting over 500 community events across New South Wales on Saturday 24 September, in an effort to drive community preparedness for the upcoming fire season.
As part of the yearly Get Ready Weekend, the Brigades will hold events at local stations, shopping centres and public spaces to share information on fire safety with residents and landowners.
A new Fire Danger Rating System has also been developed, which NSW residents are encouraged to learn ahead of the bushfire season.
While wet weather in the upcoming months may have reduced immediate bushfire risks, the NSW Government has warned that residents need to stay vigilant, as only a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions are enough for fire danger to return.
The Rural Fire Service have also shared their four-step guide to creating a bushfire survival plan:
Members are encouraged to share resources with clients who are residents or landowners of bushfire-prone property.
For more information on preparing for the bushfire season, visit the Rural Fire Service website here.
Climate change and cyber are the two key risks posing key challenges ahead for insurers, according to Taylor Fry’s latest Radar 2022 Report.
The ICA has urged the importance of preparing for future disasters, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a third year of La Nina to impact eastern Australia across spring and possibly summer.
Join us at the Celebration Dinner on Wednesday 12 October to find out who will be crowned winners of the QBE sponsored 2022 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year Award and the Vero sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award.
The Federal Government has introduced a Bill to create a new Disaster Ready Fund, tasked with assisting communities on disaster prevention and resilience.