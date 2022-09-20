NSW communities to ‘Get Ready’ for upcoming bushfire season

Local firefighters from the Rural Fire Brigades are hosting over 500 community events across New South Wales on Saturday 24 September, in an effort to drive community preparedness for the upcoming fire season.

As part of the yearly Get Ready Weekend, the Brigades will hold events at local stations, shopping centres and public spaces to share information on fire safety with residents and landowners.

A new Fire Danger Rating System has also been developed, which NSW residents are encouraged to learn ahead of the bushfire season.

While wet weather in the upcoming months may have reduced immediate bushfire risks, the NSW Government has warned that residents need to stay vigilant, as only a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions are enough for fire danger to return.

The Rural Fire Service have also shared their four-step guide to creating a bushfire survival plan:

Discuss with your household what to do if a bushfire threatens your home Prepare your home by keeping the grass low and having a clear area around the home Keep track of the bush fire alert levels for your area Keep all important communication channels handy, such as saving bushfire information numbers, websites and the Fires Near Me smartphone app.

Members are encouraged to share resources with clients who are residents or landowners of bushfire-prone property.

For more information on preparing for the bushfire season, visit the Rural Fire Service website here.