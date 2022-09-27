Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

APRA releases intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2022

APRA has released its biannual Intermediated General Insurance Performance Statistics for June 2022.

Written on 27 September, 2022
Amy Cai

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its half-yearly Intermediated General Insurance Performance Statistics for June 2022.

Across the first half of 2022, the industry reported a total of $16.581 billion in invoiced premiums, a 17.4 per cent increase on the invoice premiums recorded for the same period in 2021 ($14.124 billion).

$13.7 billion in invoiced premiums were placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, while $1.8 billion were placed with Lloyd’s underwriters.

Out of a total of 1,662 intermediaries, 711 are reported to have placed business with an underwriter. 931 intermediates are reported to have placed no business, which marks an increase compared to 2021 figures.

APRA also provided new statistics on the previous period, reporting that 51 per cent of gross written premiums with APRA-authorised insurers were placed by intermediaries in the second half of 2021.

 

Copies of the June 2022 quarterly publications are available on APRA’s website at  www.apra.gov.au/statistics.

Related Articles

News
/
28 September, 2022
Meet the panel of insurance experts speaking at the 2022 NIBA Summit

NIBA is thrilled to announce an exciting panel of insurance experts, who will be speaking at the NIBA 2022 Summit.

Amy Cai
News
/
27 September, 2022
Further disaster assistance announced for NSW communities impacted by August floods

New South Wales communities impacted by the most recent floods from 4 August 2022 will now have access to disaster assistance.

Amy Cai
News
/
21 September, 2022
Climate change and cyber, the key risks ahead for insurance: Taylor Fry report

Climate change and cyber are the two key risks posing key challenges ahead for insurers, according to Taylor Fry’s latest Radar 2022 Report.

Amy Cai
News
/
21 September, 2022
Preparing for future disasters becomes critical as third La Nina approaches

The ICA has urged the importance of preparing for future disasters, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a third year of La Nina to impact eastern Australia across spring and possibly summer.

Amy Cai