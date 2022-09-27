APRA releases intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2022

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its half-yearly Intermediated General Insurance Performance Statistics for June 2022.
Across the first half of 2022, the industry reported a total of $16.581 billion in invoiced premiums, a 17.4 per cent increase on the invoice premiums recorded for the same period in 2021 ($14.124 billion).
$13.7 billion in invoiced premiums were placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, while $1.8 billion were placed with Lloyd’s underwriters.
Out of a total of 1,662 intermediaries, 711 are reported to have placed business with an underwriter. 931 intermediates are reported to have placed no business, which marks an increase compared to 2021 figures.
APRA also provided new statistics on the previous period, reporting that 51 per cent of gross written premiums with APRA-authorised insurers were placed by intermediaries in the second half of 2021.
Copies of the June 2022 quarterly publications are available on APRA’s website at www.apra.gov.au/statistics.
NIBA is thrilled to announce an exciting panel of insurance experts, who will be speaking at the NIBA 2022 Summit.
New South Wales communities impacted by the most recent floods from 4 August 2022 will now have access to disaster assistance.
Climate change and cyber are the two key risks posing key challenges ahead for insurers, according to Taylor Fry’s latest Radar 2022 Report.
The ICA has urged the importance of preparing for future disasters, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a third year of La Nina to impact eastern Australia across spring and possibly summer.